At Swisscom's online parents' evening on YouTube and blue Zoom D, Manu Burkart spoke about the allure of cell phones. He also talked about how he deals with it himself and how he tries to teach his children to use it in a healthy way.

The key topics at the online parents' evening Identifying dangers: Where are risks and distractions lurking online?

Use caution: Why there is never 100% safety, but many ways to reduce risks.

Protection and tips: What prevention helps - and what parents can do if something has already happened Show more

For many parents, it is not always easy to protect their children from digital dangers and temptations. The participants at Swisscom's latest online parents' evening were no better off. Among the guests was comedian Manu Burkart, who repeatedly catches himself reaching for his cell phone too often.

"I can't stand being so addicted. It's an addiction, the darn cell phone," says the father of three. Nevertheless, he wants to set a good example and has therefore imposed a cell phone ban on himself for the first hour of the day.

Manu Burkart also encourages his children to put their cell phones aside from time to time. On a beautiful summer evening, this resulted in a great games evening, which was also organized by his little ones.

You can watch the whole program from the last online parents' evening on YouTube or directly here at the end of the article.

You can watch the whole online parents' evening on YouTube

And some tips for more safety on the internet