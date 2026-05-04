The Swiss do not have as much money in the 3rd pillar as you would expect. Keystone / blue News

Many expect high amounts - the reality is different: New figures show how much money is actually in pillar 3a. And why many people fall well short of the maximum possible.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The average 3a balance is well below the theoretically possible amount.

Many people do not pay in regularly or start saving for retirement late.

Although the balances are increasing, a large proportion remains unused or poorly invested. Show more

Those who consistently pay into pillar 3a can build up considerable assets over the years. If you calculate with the maximum permitted contribution of currently CHF 7258 per year, you can quickly build up an impressive sum over a longer period of time.

If you start early and persevere, you can save up several hundred thousand francs by the time you retire. However, the reality is much more sober.

As a pension study by the Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) shows, the typical balance is well below these theoretical possibilities. Across all age groups, the median is around CHF 30,400. Even people approaching retirement only have an average of around CHF 45,600.

3a assets are far below the maximum

Data from the Federal Statistical Office also confirms this picture. Men withdraw a median of around CHF 45,000 from pillar 3a, women slightly less. By comparison, pension fund assets are significantly higher - and show how important the second pillar continues to be in the Swiss pension system.

So why is the third pillar falling short of expectations?

One key reason lies in the behavior of many savers. Unlike in model calculations, pillar 3a is rarely funded without gaps over decades in practice. Many people only start making regular contributions late, for example after the age of 40. Others repeatedly interrupt their contributions - whether due to unemployment, part-time work, family phases or career changes. These interruptions add up to considerable differences over the years.

3a funds are often not invested

There is also a second, often underestimated factor: the type of investment. As SRF reports, a large proportion of 3a assets are still held in traditional savings accounts - where they earn only minimal interest. In view of interest rates of around 0.5 percent, a lot of return is lost in the long term.

Experts have been pointing out for years that significantly higher returns would be possible, especially with long investment horizons. If you invest your pension money in securities instead, you can achieve returns of several percent in the long term, depending on the strategy. Over decades, this difference can quickly amount to tens of thousands of francs.

Many Swiss people leave their money in an account. IMAGO/Zoonar

Nevertheless, there is still a great deal of reluctance. One reason for this is the perception of pillar 3a: for many, it primarily serves as a tax-saving instrument. The focus is on paying in the maximum amount and reducing the tax burden - rather than letting the capital grow in a targeted manner.

Financial knowledge also plays a role. Terms such as equity ratio, investment strategy or risk are often perceived as complex or uncertain. As a result, many people opt for the supposedly safe but low-return solution of an account.

As a result, the potential of the third pillar is often not fully exploited.

Pillar 3a is developing positively overall

At the same time, however, there is also a positive trend. Balances have risen in recent years - by several thousand francs on average between 2019 and 2025. In addition, a growing proportion of pension assets are now invested in securities.

This indicates that awareness is slowly changing. More and more people are recognizing that pillar 3a is not just a tool for tax optimization, but also a key building block for long-term wealth accumulation.

Nevertheless, one key challenge remains: Many people do not consider their retirement provision until it is too late. Questions such as "How big are my gaps?" or "How much will I actually have in old age?" are often postponed.