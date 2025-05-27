More and more people are climbing Mount Everest. Zhang Rufeng/Xinhua/dpa (Archivbild)

In Kathmandu, mountaineers are discussing the future of the world's highest peak. Experienced alpinists are calling for stricter rules for expeditions.

Oliver Kohlmaier

At a conference for conquerors of Mount Everest, the Nepalese government underlined its commitment to protecting the Himalayas. The country has a duty to protect the mountain range from the consequences of climate change and the growing number of mountaineers, said Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey on Tuesday. This applies in particular to Mount Everest.

Around 100 mountaineers who have scaled the summit of the world's highest mountain were gathered in the capital Kathmandu. The one-day conference, entitled the Everest Summiteers Summit, discussed the protection of alpinists and the environment. "The government is determined to support mountaineering in every possible way," said the minister. They will ensure the safety of climbers, protect the natural beauty of the mountains and help the locals. "These mountains are sacred and it is our duty to protect them for future generations."

The conference participants expressed concern about the growing number of people attempting to climb the 8,849-metre-high Mount Everest. There are repeated complaints about overcrowding and garbage. Last year, the Nepalese government paid a team of soldiers and Sherpas to remove eleven tons of garbage, four corpses and a skeleton from Everest during the climbing season.

Mountaineers usually spend weeks at base camp to acclimatize to the altitude. They first ascend to other camps before starting their attempt towards the summit. There are no regulations as to how long climbers must stay at altitude before ascending to the summit. Permits to climb Everest, which cost around 11,000 dollars (around 9,100 francs), are valid for 90 days. The climbing season usually ends at the end of May, when the weather deteriorates and the rainy season begins.

"The biggest problem and concern right now is overcrowding," said Adriana Brownlee, the youngest woman to climb the world's 14 highest peaks. "We have to make sure that the people on the mountain are all experienced climbers." If they were to have difficulties, they would know how to save themselves.

Nepalese mountaineer Purnima Shrestha said that climbing Mount Everest had become too commercialized. "Not all the people there are physically and emotionally ready to climb the summit, which is disrespectful to Everest," she said. "That's the reason why there are so many traffic jams on the way to the summit."