The French president's wife Brigitte Macron insults feminists - causing outrage in France. Archivbild: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

From "dirty bitches" to "complete idiots": France is arguing over Brigitte Macron's choice of words - and a linguist explains why the word is so ambiguous.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A remark by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron about feminists has sparked outrage in France.

The Première Dame referred to women as "sales connes".

The term is ambiguous and leaves room for interpretation. Show more

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has used harsh words against a group of feminist activists who interrupted a performance by actor and comedian Ary Abittan in Paris. The president's wife's statement on Sunday has been met with much criticism - and France is debating how serious it is to label women as "sales connes".

🔴🇫🇷VIDÉO - « S'il y a les sales connes, on va les foutre dehors », a lancé Brigitte #Macron en s’adressant à l’humoriste Ary #Abittan [qui a été accusé de viol en 2021] et dont le spectacle a été interrompu par des féministes, samedi dernier.pic.twitter.com/Ha3i3G45Ss — Brèves de presse (@Brevesdepresse) December 8, 2025

It is also not easy to find the right tone when translating into German. The translation chosen by the media ranges from "dirty sluts" to "complete idiots" to "dirty bitches".

Clearly ambiguous

French linguist and feminist Florence Montreynaud has dedicated an entire book to insults of this kind: "Le roi des cons, quand la langue française fait mal aux femmes" (The king of idiots, when the French language hurts women). As she explains, the word is ambiguous. "Conne" actually means "idiot", Montreynaud explained to the German Press Agency. However, it is sexist to use the word "con" as an insult. According to Montreynaud, people who say "sale con" or "petite conne" do not know the origin of the word. "That's the paradox: for us it's sexist, for them it's banal."

As the scientist explains, the word "con" originally comes from the colloquial Latin "cunnus", which was used to describe the female sexual organ. In 1977, "con" was included in the French dictionary "Petit Larousse" with the meaning "female genitalia". Previously, the "Grand Larousse" had only defined it as a "less intelligent person". According to Montreynaud, many people only know this insulting meaning and use the insult "con" or derivatives of it without realizing the implications of these words.