It usually hangs unnoticed in the bathroom, sometimes flowery, sometimes transparent - but all shower curtains have one thing in common: They are a party zone for bacteria. According to the hygiene platform SafeHome.org, there are up to 69 times more germs there than on the toilet seat.
It's no wonder that bacteria survive in the bathroom: "Moisture is a basic requirement for microbial colonization," writes a team of microbiologists from the University of Arizona.
The humid, often warm environment is ideal for mold, gram-negative rod bacteria (such as E. coli bacteria), biofilm and other unappetizing guests.
What to do about the germ problem?
The good news is that many shower curtains are washable. We should treat them accordingly. About once a month, according to hygiene experts. Ideally at 40 degrees with a hygiene rinse or vinegar wash cycle.
Don't fancy the washing machine? Here are three household remedies:
- Vinegar (1:2 with water) - soak, rinse, done.
- Baking soda + water as a paste - leave on for 45 minutes.
- Citric acid (also 1:2) - antibacterial and against limescale.
And if you want to be really thorough: after showering, spread the curtain out completely so that it dries - and replace it after a year.
Why we so often forget about shower curtains
One reason lies in the psychological blind spot: unlike the toilet, it doesn't automatically signal to us that it's getting unhygienic and dangerous.
What's more - yes, studies have shown that people don't just shower in the shower: according to the SafeHome survey, shaving, brushing teeth and even urinating or having sex are common activities behind the patterned curtain.
The US researchers suggest introducing fixed cleaning intervals for bathroom care - at least once a week for surfaces and once a month for textiles. If you find it hard to motivate yourself, combine it: Turn on a podcast or your favorite song - and off you go.