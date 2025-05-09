  1. Residential Customers
Limescale, germs, personal hygiene How often you really need to wash your shower curtain

Jenny Keller

9.5.2025

Where we clean ourselves is a hotbed of bacteria: the shower curtain. We should clean it more often than most people do.
Where we clean ourselves is a hotbed of bacteria: the shower curtain. We should clean it more often than most people do.
Mold, bacteria, biofilm - a place of cleanliness is where a particularly large number of pathogens collect. Studies show: The shower curtain is a problem area in terms of hygiene.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to US studies, there are up to 60 times more bacteria on shower curtains than on toilet seats.
  • Wash at least once a month! Put them in the washing machine (without other laundry!) or clean them by hand with vinegar, baking soda or citric acid.
  • Mold and biofilm develop quickly because the damp material rarely dries completely.
  • More than one in two people ignore mold, although doctors advise immediate disposal.
  • A new curtain every year is a must, preferably one that doesn't stick to your wet body when you shower.
It usually hangs unnoticed in the bathroom, sometimes flowery, sometimes transparent - but all shower curtains have one thing in common: They are a party zone for bacteria. According to the hygiene platform SafeHome.org, there are up to 69 times more germs there than on the toilet seat.

It's no wonder that bacteria survive in the bathroom: "Moisture is a basic requirement for microbial colonization," writes a team of microbiologists from the University of Arizona.

The humid, often warm environment is ideal for mold, gram-negative rod bacteria (such as E. coli bacteria), biofilm and other unappetizing guests.

What to do about the germ problem?

The good news is that many shower curtains are washable. We should treat them accordingly. About once a month, according to hygiene experts. Ideally at 40 degrees with a hygiene rinse or vinegar wash cycle.

Don't fancy the washing machine? Here are three household remedies:

- Vinegar (1:2 with water) - soak, rinse, done.

- Baking soda + water as a paste - leave on for 45 minutes.

- Citric acid (also 1:2) - antibacterial and against limescale.

And if you want to be really thorough: after showering, spread the curtain out completely so that it dries - and replace it after a year.

Why we so often forget about shower curtains

One reason lies in the psychological blind spot: unlike the toilet, it doesn't automatically signal to us that it's getting unhygienic and dangerous.

What's more - yes, studies have shown that people don't just shower in the shower: according to the SafeHome survey, shaving, brushing teeth and even urinating or having sex are common activities behind the patterned curtain.

The US researchers suggest introducing fixed cleaning intervals for bathroom care - at least once a week for surfaces and once a month for textiles. If you find it hard to motivate yourself, combine it: Turn on a podcast or your favorite song - and off you go.

