Sun cream is also necessary in partial shade. (symbolic image) dpa

Sun protection is essential, especially in summer, but many people don't know exactly when they should reapply their sun cream. A simple rule of thumb helps to ensure optimum protection.

Sonya Jamil

No time? blue News summarizes for you Very light skin (type I) only offers about 5 minutes of natural protection, darker skin (type IV) up to 30 minutes - multiplied by the SPF, this gives the theoretical protection time.

Despite this calculation, you should reapply sun cream every 2-3 hours - sweating, water or friction causes the sun cream to lose its effect.

Tips: Apply generously, 20-30 minutes before sunbathing, reapply after bathing - plus: don't forget shade, clothing and a hat. Show more

The time your skin can spend in the sun without sun protection is called the self-protection time. This varies depending on your skin type:

Skin type I: very fair skin, reddens quickly - approx. 5 minutes

Skin type II: light skin, reddens easily - approx. 10 minutes

Skin type III: medium-light skin, reddens moderately - approx. 20 minutes

Skin type IV: darker skin, rarely reddens - approx. 30 minutes

The duration of protection in the sun increases depending on the skin type. Wikicommons

To calculate the maximum protection time, multiply your own protection time by the sun protection factor (SPF) of your sun cream. Example: Skin type II with SPF 30 gives 10 minutes × 30 = 300 minutes (5 hours) of protection.

Why is reapplication necessary?

Although the calculation gives a theoretical duration of protection, dermatologists recommend reapplying after just two to three hours. The reasons for this are:

Sweating : Reduces the protective effect

Bathing : Washes off the cream depending on the situation

Friction: The cream is worn away by clothing or towels

Tips for optimum sun protection

The choice of sun cream depends on the sun protection factor. dpa

Apply generously

An adult should use about three tablespoons of sun cream to cover the whole body.

Apply sun cream before sunbathing

Apply for at least 20 to 30 minutes before lying in the sun.

Pay attention to water resistance

Even waterproof sun creams must be reapplied after bathing.

Seek shade

Especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when UV radiation is at its strongest, you should look for a shady spot.

Remember: sun cream is not a free pass for unlimited sunbathing. Combine it with other protective measures such as clothing, hats and sunglasses to protect your skin as much as possible.