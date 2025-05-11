This is how the morning feels: According to the UCL study, our mental health is most stable after waking up. It drops significantly in the evening. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

If you doubt everything in the evening, you are not alone. Our mental health depends on the time of day: We feel much better in the morning than at night. This is shown by a major study with almost one million survey responses.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new study shows clear differences in well-being depending on the time of day, day of the week and season.

The researchers analyzed data from over 49,000 people between 2020 and 2022.

According to the study, people feel most stable after waking up. The low point is around midnight.

Mental health was better in summer, and many people felt less well on Sundays than on weekdays.

The researchers suggest adapting psychological support services more closely to the time of day. Show more

No matter how bad the day was, things often look better the next morning. A comprehensive study by University College London (UCL) has now scientifically confirmed what many people intuitively feel: Mental health is at its best in the morning - and at its worst around midnight.

For the largest study of its kind to date, a research team led by Dr. Feifei Bu analyzed almost one million survey responses from 49,000 adults in the UK.

The data comes from the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, which ran between March 2020 and March 2022 and regularly recorded mental health and well-being.

Day of the week and time of year also play a role

Among other things, life satisfaction, happiness, a sense of purpose and loneliness were surveyed. A clear rhythm emerged throughout the day:

"Our results suggest that mental health and well-being are best in the morning and worst at midnight," study leader Feifei Bu told UCL News.

In addition to the time of day, the day of the week and the time of year also influence mental well-being, according to the study. On average, people felt happier on Mondays and Fridays than on Sundays, while loneliness hardly changed over the course of the week.

Criticism: timing of the response could distort results

Well-being was highest in summer and lowest in winter - a result that confirms previous studies on the seasonality of mental health.

However, the researchers emphasize that this is an observational study, meaning that no statements can be made about causes. It also cannot be ruled out that the time of day at which people completed the survey affected the results.

"It could be that people who feel better in the morning are more likely to take part in the survey," says Bu. Nevertheless, the findings could have far-reaching consequences.

Body clock could play a role

"If the results are confirmed, they would be of great practical importance for research and mental health services," said Bu. For example, support services could be adapted more closely to the daily rhythm, with more support in the late evening hours.

The researchers see a possible explanation in the internal clock: the level of the stress hormone cortisol, which is closely linked to mood and drive, is highest in the morning and decreases throughout the day. Daily structure and weekly routines - such as differences between weekends and weekdays - could also play a role.