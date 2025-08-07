Swissmem, the association of the Swiss tech industry, warns of the serious consequences of US tariffs. Not only industrial companies are affected, but also the hospitality, retail and healthcare sectors. (archive picture) Keystone

The new US tariffs of 39% on Swiss products are triggering sharp reactions in the economy: Associations warn of a collapse in export business.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss business associations are reacting with drastic words to the introduction of the US tariff of 39 percent on Swiss products. Economiesuisse speaks of a "considerable risk" for Switzerland as a business location. Swissmem calls the tariffs a "horror scenario".

A solution requires a coordinated approach from politics and business, according to a press release issued by Economiesuisse on Thursday. The new tariffs jeopardize international competitiveness and tens of thousands of jobs. The Federal Council should continue negotiations with the USA as a top priority.

The umbrella organization of the Swiss economy is also once again calling for a comprehensive package of measures to strengthen the country as a business location: Swiss companies must be relieved of additional regulation, the cost burden must be reduced and international market access must be improved. In particular, the association is pushing for the entry into force of new free trade agreements and an update of existing agreements with China and Mexico.

Swissmem warns of "effectively dead" US exports

Swissmem, the association of the Swiss tech industry, has also reacted with clear words. Unfortunately, the Federal Council's renegotiations have failed - the export business to the USA is "effectively dead" under these conditions, according to a statement. The fact that competitors from the EU and Japan can continue to export at significantly better conditions is particularly serious.

Swissmem called for urgent measures to strengthen the export economy. President Martin Hirzel is in favor of continuing talks with Washington despite the low prospects of success. "The wind in Washington can change at any time," says Hirzel in the press release.

The association warns of serious consequences for prosperity. Not only industrial companies would be affected, but indirectly also domestic sectors such as the hospitality industry, trade and healthcare. Swissmem is presenting a ten-point plan, including the extension of short-time working, lower electricity prices, adherence to the electricity agreement with the EU and the swift conclusion of new free trade agreements.

FDP St. Gallen: "Customs hammer hits us with full force"

The first voices are also being raised in politics. "The US customs hammer is hitting St. Gallen companies and jobs with full force", writes the FDP St. Gallen in a press release. Highly specialized SMEs with a large direct or indirect export share to the USA are particularly affected.

The party is calling for structural improvements to the economic framework conditions in the canton - such as lower taxes, less regulation and a leaner state - in order to relieve their burden and secure jobs.

In view of the situation that has now arisen, however, rapid and pragmatic immediate measures are also needed. The focus could be on setting up a temporary central point of contact for affected companies and convening a round table with representatives of the affected sectors, companies and business associations.