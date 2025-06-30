Austrian real estate and retail entrepreneur Rene Benko's Signa Holding GmbH has announced insolvency proceedings. Marcel Kusch/dpa

Former real estate billionaire René Benko remains in custody because, according to investigators, he allegedly hid luxury watches, jewelry and cash worth hundreds of thousands of euros before his insolvency.

Former real estate billionaire René Benko remains in custody, the Vienna Regional Court has ruled. The court announced that it still assumes that there is an urgent suspicion of a crime and that there is a risk of the crime being committed.

The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption has also published its first report on the Benko case. The report states that Benko is alleged to have set aside money or assets prior to his insolvency. The Austrian newspaper "Der Standard" was the first to report on this.

According to the newspaper, between March and May 2024, the entrepreneur is said to have deposited eleven wristwatches worth 229,020 euros, replacement watch straps worth 8,500 euros, four pairs of cufflinks worth 9,400 euros and 120,000 euros in cash with relatives in a safe. Another watch worth 19,000 euros and 5,000 euros in cash are said to have been hidden in his home.

Watches and jewelry found

This information contradicts Benko's own statement of assets, in which he declared eight watches worth 170,000 euros and 15 pairs of cufflinks.

When asked by the insolvency administrator what had happened to a Patek Philippe Nautilus wristwatch in red gold with two matching cufflinks that did not appear in the overview, Benko replied that he had given them to his wife, according to the report. But that was obviously a lie.

Investigators found the watches at relatives' homes in a safe hidden behind wine boxes. Seven rings, other cufflinks and 120,000 euros in cash were also discovered there, as "Der Standard" reports.

During a search of the villa on Hungerburg, investigators found the last watch they were looking for and 5,000 euros in an ammunition compartment of a gun safe. Benko claims that the rings belonged to his wife and the watches were gifts to relatives. The cash was his wife's savings, who confirmed this.

Infidelity and fraud

However, photos of Benko with the watches raise doubts. A decision will be made in two months as to whether Benko's pre-trial detention will be extended. The public prosecutor's office suspects him of embezzlement, fraud and bankruptcy.

New lines of investigation have been added, including the investigation into a payment of millions to a family foundation. A report by the WKStA on the initial results of the investigation could bring an indictment closer.

Benko built up a complex network of companies during the low-interest phase, investing in the Galeria department store group, KaDeWe and the Elbtower project. Rising interest rates, energy prices and construction costs led to Signa's insolvency.

His lawyer has not yet commented on the extended investigations.