Fear is always present when the residents of Kherson take to the streets. Russian troops are at the gates, attacking day after day with drones. Destruction, injuries and deaths are the consequences in the Ukrainian city.

When Olena Horlova leaves her apartment, all her senses are heightened. She listens for suspicious noises, her gaze wanders over the street and houses. She fears that a drone could be waiting for her anywhere. Olena Horlowa lives on the outskirts of Kherson in the south of Ukraine, right on the war front. Russian troops are on the other side of the river. They launch regular attacks from there, including drones equipped with explosive devices.

Hundreds of drones every day

At least 300 drones fly towards Kherson every day, says the commander of the 310th battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces, which is responsible for protecting the airspace in the region. His people managed to neutralize around 90 percent of them, explains Dmytro Liaschok. "This area is like a training ground," he says. "They bring new Russian soldiers here to gain experience before sending them to other places."

Russia occupied Kherson for nine months in 2022. Three years have now passed since the liberation, but life in the city has no chance of being free and carefree.

Much of it takes place indoors, and some activities such as childcare or sports have been moved to basements. Protective nets against the drones have been set up in important places.

"Hunting for people"

Horlowa is extremely vigilant to protect herself and her two daughters. The girls largely stay at home, while she herself tries to be as inconspicuous as possible so as not to be seen. When she travels by car, she sometimes leaves her headlights switched off at night.

Kherson was one of the first places where the Russian armed forces began using FPV drones against civilians. These drones are equipped with live cameras that allow operators to see and select their targets in real time. The term "human safari" has become widespread for Kherson. This refers to the hunting of people with drones.

Dead, injured, houses destroyed

The attacks have repeatedly injured and killed civilians, according to an October report by the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

Houses have been destroyed and thousands of people have been forced to flee. The attacks were classified as crimes against humanity. According to Ukrainian authorities, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in drone attacks in the three southern regions since July 2024. Around 3,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

Continuous alarm in Komyshany

"We live in the hope that one day this will finally come to an end," says Horlova, her voice trembling. "A ceasefire is important for us, or that the front is pushed back further. Then it would be easier for us." She lives in Komyshany on the outskirts of Kherson, just four kilometers from the Dnipro frontline river. Horlowa has observed that the drones often land on rooftops when their batteries run low. And there they waited for victims. "When people, cars or cyclists appear, the drone suddenly takes off and drops the explosives," explains Horlowa. "It goes so far that they even throw them at animals - cows, goats."

Videos of searching drones

Ukrainian military footage obtained by the AP news agency shows Russian FPV drones that appear to be searching for vehicles. Videos show drones flying low over roads and fixating on cars before launching an attack. These are often pickups or delivery vehicles, sometimes even ambulances that are clearly recognizable as such.

70-year-old Natalija Naumowa is recovering in a hospital in Kherson from an injury to her left leg sustained when an explosive device dropped by a drone exploded. The attack took place at night while she was waiting in temporary accommodation for transportation to another location, she says. "There were so many drones flying overhead," explains Naumova. "The people there survive, they don't live. I never thought something so terrible would happen to me."

"We will hold out until peace"

The clinic's deputy medical director, Jewgen Haran, reports amputations following drone attacks. And of deaths. "It's simply a hunt for people. There is no other name for it," he says. The doctor himself has also been the victim of a drone attack.

He was largely unharmed on the outside, but had to be treated for a dangerous blood pressure derailment and concussion. "Sometimes I still can't find the words and feel insecure," says Haran. But giving up is not an option for him. "We held out until liberation," he emphasizes, "and we will hold out until peace."