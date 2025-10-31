There are regular delays and cancellations on the route between Stuttgart and Zurich. imago images/CHROMORANGE

The rail connection between Stuttgart and Zurich is considered massively unreliable. SBB is now responding to political demands. Replacement trains between Schaffhausen and Zurich are intended to improve the situation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB's own replacement trains are to improve punctuality on the route between Schaffhausen and Zurich.

In addition, every second train only runs as far as Singen.

The problems arise because Deutsche Bahn trains from Stuttgart often arrive in Schaffhausen with long delays or are even completely canceled.

The measures are intended to ensure that a direct connection between Schaffhausen and Zurich runs punctually every half hour.

The canton of Schaffhausen had previously written an open letter to SBB complaining about the unreliability and calling for countermeasures. Show more

SBB wants to offer its own replacement trains between Schaffhausen and Zurich if Deutsche Bahn is severely delayed. In addition, every second train on the Stuttgart-Zurich route will only run as far as Singen. SBB is thus partly responding to the demands of local politicians.

The measures are intended to ensure that the IC trains from Stuttgart via Schaffhausen to Zurich run reliably, SBB and Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced jointly on Friday. Even the introduction of a replacement train in July has not yet improved the situation.

According to the statement, the frequent delays are due to "infrastructural and operational challenges as well as construction sites" in Germany.

From the timetable change on December 14, every second train from Stuttgart will terminate in Singen, from where a new DB train will run to Zurich. If the direct trains are severely delayed, the SBB replacement train will run from Schaffhausen. The changes will initially apply until June 2026, with the aim of ensuring that all IC trains between Stuttgart and Zurich can run continuously and punctually.

Schaffhausen politicians complained

The measures are intended to ensure that a direct connection between Schaffhausen and Zurich runs punctually every half hour. Every second train is an SBB RegioExpress. Between Zurich and Stuttgart, one IC train per hour will continue to run to Stuttgart.

The unpunctual trains have also been a political issue, blue News reported. The canton and city of Schaffhausen wrote an open letter to SBB boss Vincent Ducrot in September. In it, they described the situation as unacceptable.

They demanded that SBB do the same for Schaffhausen as it did for Basel in April. The Stuttgart-Zurich connection should be split into two parts: one route from Stuttgart to Singen near the border and a second route from Singen via Schaffhausen to Zurich - operated by the punctual SBB.

Understanding for the discontent

In Basel, too, SBB has already cut two DB connections to Switzerland. Due to the notorious delays from Germany, connections from Hamburg and Dortmund have ended in Basel since April. Anyone wishing to continue their journey from Germany to Zurich or Interlaken Ost has to change to an SBB train.

At the time, SBB showed understanding for the displeasure of Schaffhausen residents and announced that it would look into improvements. They recommended that Schaffhausen commuters take the RegioExpress, which runs on the other half hour, as it runs punctually and reliably.

Videos from the department