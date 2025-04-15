Piles of rubble in Saas-Grund: the village in the Saas Valley in Valais was hit by devastating storms last July. Archivbild: Keystone

In Gondo, people are already preparing for the worst: Heavy rainfall is expected in southern Switzerland in the coming days. The highest warning level applies in some places.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meteorologists are predicting heavy rainfall for parts of southern Switzerland.

The storms will hit Valais and Ticino in particular.

The federal government is warning of flooding, debris flows and water overflowing its banks, landslides and rockfalls. Show more

In parts of Switzerland, especially in the Upper Valais, there is a threat of storms with flooding and landslides over the next few days. This is due to the predicted heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists are expecting heavy rain or snowfall between 6 pm on Tuesday and 6 pm on Thursday, particularly in the southern Simplon region and in the Saas Valley. According to MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, the highest of five federal severe weather hazard levels applies to these areas. The Mattertal and Binntal valleys are subject to the second-highest level warning.

At higher altitudes, precipitation will fall as snow. MeteoSwiss is predicting a possible 60 to 120 centimetres of snow above 1800 meters and 150 to 250 millimetres of rain below this altitude.

Rain front in Ticino

In neighboring regions, which include Ticino, between 80 and 150 millimeters of water are expected, Luca Panziera from MeteoSwiss told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday. The southern canton is only on the edge of the affected accumulation area. Nevertheless, considerable amounts of rain are also expected in Ticino, namely 80 millimetres in the east of the canton and up to 180 millimetres in the Maggia Valley.

Alertswiss warns of the danger of flooding, debris flows and water overflowing its banks, landslides and rockfalls.

Warning level 2 applies to these regions, and in the western part of the Maggia Valley, precipitation could even reach the threshold for level 3 locally, added Panziera. The most intense phase of the event is expected between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 12 noon on Thursday.

In Valais in particular, water levels are likely to rise sharply during this time. Flooding could occur in many places, warns MeteoSwiss. Debris flows are also very likely. The authorities recommend staying away from watercourses, lake or river banks and steep slopes.

Highest alert level in Gondo

The highest danger level for the coming days in the upper Saas Valley and the southern Simplon region has also put residents in Gondo (VS) on high alert. The people there are sorely tried. On October 14, 2000, a mudslide swept away half the village and killed 13 people.

25 years ago, 13 people lost their lives in the storm disaster in Gondo Archivbild: Keystone

"Everything is still normal," says municipal vice-president Henzen to "20 Minuten". However, the authorities are prepared: "We have taken the necessary precautions, are fully alerted and know our critical points."

All precautions have been taken by the municipality. The crisis intervention team is monitoring the league. If necessary, roads will be closed immediately.

Henze hopes that the precipitation will fall in snow. Then the runoff volumes would not be so high. Warning level 5 is rare, but the population is well informed, Henze told "20 Minuten". "Everyone knows what it's all about, where it's safe and where it's not."

High avalanche danger

The second-highest avalanche warning level 4 (high) was declared by the SLF warning service (snow and avalanche research) for the Upper Valais: for the regions of Binntal, Mattmark, Monte Rosa, northern Simplon area, Saas Fee, southern Simplon area and Zermatt. Otherwise, there is a considerable avalanche danger (level 3).

With material from Keystone-sda.