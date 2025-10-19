Loot from Louvre has "inestimable historical value" - Gallery Police officers seal off the entrance to the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris. Image: KEYSTONE A robbery has been committed at the Louvre Museum in Paris. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Louvre is one of the most famous attractions in the French capital. Image: dpa The perpetrators broke in through a window at around 9.30 am. Image: KEYSTONE Loot from Louvre has "inestimable historical value" - Gallery Police officers seal off the entrance to the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris. Image: KEYSTONE A robbery has been committed at the Louvre Museum in Paris. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Louvre is one of the most famous attractions in the French capital. Image: dpa The perpetrators broke in through a window at around 9.30 am. Image: KEYSTONE

The break-in at the Louvre Museum in Paris is as spectacular as a gangster movie. The loot is of "inestimable value", as the Minister of Culture later says.

The robbers arrived on a scooter, had themselves lifted up to a hall of the museum in a cargo basket and then forced their way into the Louvre with chainsaws, according to police sources and the Ministry of the Interior.

There they stole the valuable jewelry from display cases and then escaped. Show more

The museum had only just opened to visitors that morning when the perpetrators struck. They took advantage of construction work and forced their way into the building via a freight elevator that workers had left there over the weekend. Just minutes after their coup, the crooks speed off on powerful scooters towards the highway.

The perpetrators did not use any violence during their raid and only needed four minutes, as Culture Minister Rachida Dati told TF1. "They are professionals".

She had seen video surveillance footage. "They don't attack anyone, they go in calmly. In four minutes, of course, they destroy display cases, take their loot and disappear without using any violence. That's very professional."

Loot of "inestimable value"

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Culture, the perpetrators stole jewelry that has "inestimable cultural and historical value" over and above its market value. As the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported with reference to the investigators, the thieves are said to have taken nine pieces from the jewelry collection of Napoleon and the Empress, including a necklace, a brooch and a tiara.

According to the Minister of Culture, the thieves lost one of the pieces of jewelry while on the run. According to the "Parisien", it is said to be the crown of Empress Eugénie, which is of inestimable value and was damaged. According to the ministries, a precise list of the stolen objects is currently being compiled.

No casualties

Although the burglars did not attack any staff or security personnel, doors inside the huge museum locked automatically - probably because the alarm was triggered - and visitors were initially unable to get outside. The media reported brief panic. However, according to the ministries, the evacuation of the visitors then proceeded without incident. No one was injured. The museum was closed for security reasons and to secure evidence and clues for the investigation.

Perpetrators used freight elevator at construction site

The perpetrators forced their way into the museum at around 9.30 a.m. through a window they had broken open, according to the authorities. Inside, they stole jewelry from display cases and fled on scooters.

As reported by "Le Parisien", the fully masked perpetrators had entered the Louvre via a side of the building facing the Seine, where construction work is currently taking place. They are said to have used a freight elevator to get directly to the desired exhibition room in the Galerie d'Apollon.

After the perpetrators had smashed the windows with a grinder or small chainsaws, two men forced their way inside while a third stood guard outside, the media reported. The perpetrators then fled on two high-powered scooters. Video surveillance filmed them on their way towards the A6 highway, reported "Le Parisien". All means are being used to recover the loot, the ministries announced.

Has the loot already been melted down?

The big question now is whether the jewelry was already melted down hours after the break-in in order to resell the gold. "The risk is that some diamonds could be sold on the market, which would make it very difficult to reconstruct the jewelry," a person familiar with the investigation told the Parisien.

In Germany, the case is reminiscent of two spectacular art thefts: in 2017, perpetrators stole a 100-kilogram gold coin worth several million euros from the Bode Museum in Berlin. Two years later, perpetrators stole 21 pieces of diamond and brilliant-cut diamond jewelry from the Green Vault in Dresden, causing over one million euros in damage. After the break-in at Saxony's famous treasure chamber museum, the security concepts were carefully reviewed and the Dresden State Art Collections now have their own security department.

Most visited museum in the world

The Louvre is the most visited museum in the world. In 2024, almost 9 million people visited the art institution. The museum's collection comprises more than 35,000 works of art. The room with Leonardo da Vinci's world-famous Mona Lisa alone attracts around 20,000 visitors a day. To cope with the influx of visitors, there are strict access restrictions with prescribed visitor routes and zigzag barriers in front of the most popular exhibits.