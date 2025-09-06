Läderach has opened its own stores in the USA. sda

While small companies in Switzerland are suffering from the punitive US tariffs, companies such as Lindt, Nestlé and Läderach have long since developed strategies to cushion the impact of Donald Trump's measures.

Since August 7, Swiss exports to the USA have been subject to tariffs of 39 percent.

Large companies such as Lindt & Sprüngli and Nestlé are avoiding the duties thanks to production sites in the USA.

Läderach benefits from the fact that a large part of its added value is generated in the US market itself. Show more

On August 1, the Swiss national holiday of all days, the US government under President Donald Trump announced new punitive tariffs of 39% on imports from Switzerland. Since then, the Swiss export industry has been struggling with the consequences - with very different effects.

As Fribourg's Director of Economic Affairs Olivier Curty told the newspaper "La Liberté", smaller companies are particularly hard hit: "This tariff is a massive competitive disadvantage. Large corporations, on the other hand, have more opportunities to develop counter-strategies."

Examples of such strategies are provided by the chocolate and food giants. Lindt & Sprüngli has been operating a factory in Stratham, New Hampshire, since 1989, where around 1,000 employees manufacture the majority of its US products. This limits the direct effect of the tariffs, a spokeswoman told blue News.

Läderach relies on its own business

Nestlé also has a strong presence in the United States: "More than 90 percent of the products we sell in the US are also produced there," explained spokeswoman Chiara Valsangiacomo.

Although the chocolate manufacturer Läderach continues to produce in Switzerland, it sells almost exclusively through its own stores and teams in the USA. Head of Communications Matthias Goldbeck emphasizes: "A large part of the added value is created directly in the USA - with 500 employees, investments and marketing." The punitive tariffs would therefore only affect a small part of the business.

Despite such solutions, the industry association Swissmem warns of massive consequences: Around 15 percent of Swiss exports to the USA would be threatened and tens of thousands of jobs would be at stake. The Federal Council is still trying to achieve a relaxation of the measures in Washington.