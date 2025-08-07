The Swiss food company Nestlé already produces a large proportion of the products it sells in the USA. Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

The new US tariff rate of 39 percent for Swiss goods is hitting Swiss companies hard. Most companies are holding on to their production sites for the time being. An overview:

Nestlé

We have no specific comment to make at this time. We would just like to remind you that we manufacture more than 90 percent of the products we sell in the USA locally in the USA.

Zurich

"Our business is not directly affected by the US tariffs," says Zurich CEO Mario Greco. This is because the insurer operates locally in the US and, as a service provider, does not have to import any products into the US. Indirectly, a weakening economy or rising inflation could affect the business. However, according to Greco, there are currently hardly any signs of either.

Sandoz

Sandoz has no production facilities in Switzerland. We will have to wait and see how generics and biosimilars from the EU are treated by the USA. That is still unclear at the moment. If, like other goods, they are subject to 15 percent customs duty, we believe we will be able to cope with this. It is also important to note that the USA accounts for less than 20 percent of our turnover.

Logitech

Although we are a Swiss company with headquarters in Lausanne, Logitech does not have any production facilities in Switzerland and does not export any products from Switzerland. We are hoping for a mutually beneficial agreement between the US and Switzerland. Our production is already spread across six countries - China and five other countries.

Emmi

As a decentralized company, the Emmi Group primarily produces "locally for locally". Around 85 percent of our US sales are produced locally. At Emmi, specialty cheeses exported from Switzerland, such as Gruyère AOP, are particularly affected by US tariffs. In the second quarter of this year, Emmi was already forced to implement price increases for these specialty cheeses due to tariff and exchange rate developments. The new framework conditions now require a further price adjustment.

Stadler

The US tariffs on imports from both Switzerland and the EU do not affect Stadler to the full extent. Stadler has had to comply with the Buy America Act in the USA since 2016. This currently stipulates that at least 70 percent of the value-added share must be demonstrably generated in the USA. Stadler North America currently generates between 70 and 80 percent of its value added in the USA. Of the remaining 20 to 30 percent, some of the suppliers already come from Europe, with the lower duty rate of 15 percent. Stadler is currently analyzing all supply chains with the aim of further reducing the proportion of components subject to the high punitive tariffs. Stadler has also contractually secured itself against some of the additional costs incurred.

Ems-Chemie

Ems also prepared for potential international trade barriers in advance and structured its own supply chains accordingly. Ems has no direct supply relationships between China and the USA. The products sold in the USA are almost exclusively produced in the USA or, as important specialties, are exempt from US customs duties.

Belimo

It is still too early to assess the specific impact of the tariffs. 50 percent of sales in the first half of 2025 were generated in North and South America, of which around 80 percent in the USA. Belimo is focused on final assembly and customizing. This is carried out almost entirely on site in the USA, as is a good third of final assembly. Components and semi-finished products, such as basic actuators, are exported to the USA from our plants in Europe and the global supply chain. We are analyzing various scenarios and examining alternative supply chains, among other things. The long-planned expansion of our site in Connecticut and our global presence give us more flexibility than other market players.

Comet

We have already taken certain proactive measures and are handling the US tariffs strategically across all business units. These measures include the absorption of duties by customers on the basis of existing agreements or selective price concessions in businesses with stronger local competition. We are not considering relocating production to other European countries. The focus of our expansion is in Asia. Our direct exposure to the USA and thus to customs duties is manageable.

Calida

The 39 percent tariff is a severe blow to the Swiss economy, and its concrete impact on prosperity in Switzerland is difficult to assess. As far as the Calida Group is concerned, our production and supply chain are already set up internationally. We are constantly reviewing these and making adjustments. Customs duties are one element that must be taken into account. However, setting up production in the USA is not an option.

