From the lunar eclipse to the blood moon How the celestial spectacle is created

Celia Goldschmid

14.3.2025

It wasn't just an event for astronomy fans: on Friday night, the moon turned blood red for several minutes. The phenomenon could be observed particularly well and for a long time in Chile. But what was behind it?

14.03.2025, 19:06

14.03.2025, 19:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On the night of March 13 to 14, 2025, a total lunar eclipse occurred.
  • Because the Earth's atmosphere filters the sun's rays, the moon shone a rich red color for hours at a time.
  • In the video, blue News explains why this phenomenon sometimes occurs.
Show more

On the night of March 13-14, 2025, skywatchers witnessed an impressive natural phenomenon: the blood moon.

But how does this phenomenon occur and how often does it really happen?

blue News has compiled the most exciting facts for you in this video.

