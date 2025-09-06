First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident. Image: dpa In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously. Image: dpa Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives. Image: dpa Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon. Image: dpa First report: Cable detached from death train in Lisbon - Gallery According to the initial findings of the Portuguese Public Institute for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF), it is possible that the holding cable detached from the funicular's carriage, causing the accident. Image: dpa In the worst accident of its kind involving funicular railroads in Lisbon, 16 people died and 21 were injured, some of them seriously. Image: dpa Two Canadians were among the 16 people killed in the accident on the funicular, which is popular with tourists. A total of eleven foreigners lost their lives. Image: dpa Parents from Germany found their son, who the police already suspected was among the fatalities, seriously injured but alive in a hospital in Lisbon. Image: dpa

Three days after the serious funicular accident in Lisbon, a state commission of inquiry has presented an initial and preliminary report on the cause. A cable break was not the cause.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an initial report by the state commission of inquiry, damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car caused the funicular accident in Lisbon.

It initially remained unclear why the brakes did not stop the vehicle.

16 people died in the accident on Wednesday. Show more

The serious funicular accident in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, in which 16 people died, was caused by damage to the connection between the cable and the accident car, according to initial findings by a commission of inquiry. The rope had become detached from the yellow car, reported the state news agency Lusa, citing the Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (GPIAAF) in the Portuguese capital. It initially remained unclear why the brakes failed to stop the vehicle.

One of Lisbon's most famous tourist attractions became a death trap within seconds on Wednesday evening: A carriage of the "Elevador da Gloria" funicular raced down a steep street without braking, derailed, overturned and crashed into a building.

Cable not due to be replaced for almost nine months

The cable used consists of six strands, each with 36 steel wires and a fiber core with a total diameter of 32 millimeters. The breaking load is around 68 tons. The cable type has been used in this funicular for around six years.

The estimated service life of such a cable is 600 days. The cable in use at the time of the accident had only been in use for 337 days, according to the GPIAAF report.

Further investigations necessary

How it was possible for the cable to become detached from the vehicle must, however, be clarified in further investigations. According to its director Nelson Oliveira, the authority intends to present a more detailed report in around 45 days, and a comprehensive final report in a year.

The "Elevador da Glória" is one of Lisbon's most famous tourist attractions, but locals also use it every day. Built in Germany in the 19th century, the funicular transports around three million passengers every year. On Wednesday evening, however, the installation turned into a death trap within seconds. The carriage, which was descending the steep road, accelerated uncontrollably, derailed, fell on its side and crashed into a building on a bend at a speed of around 60 kilometers per hour. All that was left of the vehicle was debris.

Eleven foreigners among the dead

One of the 16 fatalities is Swiss. The other fatalities include five Portuguese, three Britons, two South Koreans, two Canadians, a French woman, a US citizen and a Ukrainian. Around 20 people were injured, including at least eleven foreign nationals.

In addition to the 16 people killed in the accident, 21 people were also injured, some of them seriously. A German who was initially believed to be dead was later found alive in a hospital by his parents. His wife was seriously injured and their young son was slightly injured.

There had never been an accident of this kind involving one of the three funicular railroads in Lisbon before.