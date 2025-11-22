According to the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Rustem Umerov, high-ranking representatives of the USA and Ukraine will meet in Switzerland in the next few days for consultations. (archive picture) Keystone

Ukraine and the USA want to discuss the US plan to end the war in Ukraine in Switzerland. This is how the FDFA reacted.

Ukraine and the USA want to discuss the US plan to end the war in Ukraine in Switzerland. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is in contact with all parties, as it announced on request.

At the request of Keystone-SDA, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated that it was prepared to facilitate talks and meetings in Switzerland. Switzerland supports any initiative aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The consultations should take place "in the coming days", the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Rustem Umerov, wrote on Facebook on Saturday. According to Umerov, high-ranking representatives of both states are to discuss "possible points of a future peace agreement".

It has now been announced that representatives of leading European states want to discuss the US peace plan with the USA and Ukraine on Sunday. The meeting will take place in Geneva, German government circles confirmed to the German Press Agency.

28-point plan

On Wednesday, it became known that the USA had drawn up a 28-point plan to settle the war in Ukraine. It requires Ukraine to make painful concessions such as ceding large areas of eastern Ukraine to Russia, limiting the number of troops and renouncing NATO membership and long-range weapons.

US President Donald Trump set Ukraine a deadline of Thursday next week to agree to the plan. Ukraine's allies warned that no decision on Ukraine should be made without Kiev's involvement.