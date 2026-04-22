Gold remains a safe haven for investors. Sven Hoppe/dpa

In the midst of geopolitical tensions, gold is once again proving to be a safe haven. The SNB is also clearly benefiting from this. What does the future hold? An expert assesses the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The rising gold price will support the SNB's result in the first quarter of 2026 with an estimated contribution of around CHF 8 billion.

Despite temporary fluctuations, gold remains a sought-after safe haven in times of crisis.

Experts see further price potential for gold, while other precious metals are more dependent on the economy and are more volatile. Show more

As turbulent as the geopolitical economic situation is, one constant can be found on the markets: Precious metals. The price of gold is rising - much to the delight of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Tomorrow, Thursday, the SNB will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. UBS expects a balanced result, as it stated in a press release on Tuesday. The reason: gold.

UBS believes that the SNB's result was supported by the gold price. The higher gold price is likely to have contributed around CHF 8 billion to the result in the first quarter, UBS estimates.

But is gold really a reliable rock while the economic ocean is raging? blue News asks Matthias Geissbühler, Chief Investment Officer at Raiffeisen.

Gold at an all-time high

He says: "The price of gold has had a real rollercoaster ride this year. At the end of January, the price rose to over 5500 US dollars per ounce - an all-time high."

With the start of the Iran war, gold lost value again and at times fell below USD 4,500 per ounce. "The reason for this was the sharp rise in energy prices, which led to higher interest rates and a temporarily stronger US dollar." Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar are poison for gold.

Nonetheless: "Since the beginning of the year, the yellow precious metal is up a good 10 percent, making it one of the best asset classes again this year."

Matthias Geissbühler is Chief Investment Officer at Raiffeisen. Raiffeisen

Times of crisis shake up the gold price

In times of crisis, many factors can cause the price of investments to fluctuate. "As a rule, gold is considered a safe haven in times of crisis and a very good long-term hedge against inflation." Nothing has changed in this respect.

"In the wake of the Iran war, however, there has been a classic supply shock. The rise in oil prices has also driven up inflation expectations and interest rates." Higher interest rates mean higher opportunity costs, i.e. the cost of foregoing holding gold. "Accordingly, there has been temporary profit-taking."

However, Geissbühler notes: "Gold remains a safe haven. In addition to geopolitical uncertainties, the escalating national debt is a growing problem for the economy." In this uncertain environment, gold still belongs in a portfolio.

And the expert sees a bright future: "We see further price potential in the coming months. Our price target is USD 5,500 per ounce, which corresponds to an increase of around 15 percent based on current prices."

Gold yes, silver only with caution

But you can't just invest in gold. Other precious metals such as silver, platinum or palladium can also be purchased. However, the trend here is somewhat different: "From an investor's point of view, gold remains in focus. The other precious metals are much more volatile and are more strongly influenced by the economy."

Geissbühler calls for caution when trading in other commodities: the longer the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz continues, the greater the supply bottlenecks will be. Fertilizers, chemicals and aluminium are also affected. "The conflict has already made various raw materials more expensive."

This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The analyses and assessments contained herein are based on thorough research, but are no substitute for an individual assessment by experts. Developments on the financial markets are influenced by numerous, sometimes unpredictable factors. Investments in shares, cryptocurrencies and other financial products are associated with risks, including a possible loss of capital.

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