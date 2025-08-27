Elephants are repeatedly killed in train collisions in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Now an AI system is to protect the animals. Watch the video to find out how the high-tech works and how effective it is.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In India's south-easternmost state, AI cameras detect elephants on the tracks even before a train is in sight.

Since the project was launched, the animals have been crossing the tracks safely without incident.

The system also provides data and images that show how technology and nature conservation work hand in hand. Show more

36 elephants have died in train accidents in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu in the last ten years alone. To prevent such tragedies, the region is now relying on an AI-supported monitoring system.

Thermal imaging and visual cameras detect animals on the tracks even before a train is in sight. As soon as there is a potential danger, railroad and forestry officials are alerted to divert the elephants safely.

Between track and high-tech

Since the start of the project, the system has already detected and defused hundreds of approaches. At the same time, the AI system collects valuable data on the pachyderms' migration behavior - a step that combines technology and nature conservation in an impressive way.

Curious to find out exactly how the high-tech rescue works? Our video explainer shows the elephants and the AI in action.

