For once, the Trump trolls are laughing. The Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Machado. The jokers of the web spread a lot of schadenfreude, but also ask the important question: What now?

Stefan Michel

Trump would have more than deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump thinks so.

Trump giving himself the Nobel Peace Prize after, “solving,” all of our problems in ways people, “have never seen before.” pic.twitter.com/2b1dt61uRD — Alex Jewell 🧢 (@bestfoodalex) February 21, 2025

But his voters are apparently not so sure.

I agree with the 76% of Americans with common sense who believe trump does NOT deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.



How about YOU? 🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/KqeV5Sybad — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 10, 2025

The Nobel Committee was apparently of the same opinion.

+++ Eilmeldung +++ Friedensnobelpreis geht an alle Menschen weltweit außer Donald Trump https://t.co/ydggUJMbc9 — Der Postillon 📯 (@Der_Postillon) October 10, 2025

That's not entirely true, of course, but the bottom line is true. The prize does not go to Trump.

Trump after finding out that he hasn’t won the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/qFIwlDUJol — Tom Hackett 🤪 (@tweatycity) October 10, 2025

Yet he did everything he could to win it.

TRUMP- NOBEL PEACE PRIZE just announced they didn't give it to me. I DID MORE FOR PEACE THAN ANYONE IN HISTORY stopped wars, made history, brought peace but Committee is run by same people who gave OBAMA one for doing NOTHING!!! TOTAL DISCRIMINATION against MODERN JESUS(ME).SAD! pic.twitter.com/yklys1sC5W — Sandeep Kukreti (@SundipK61956453) October 9, 2025

Even more ruthless methods are said to have been discussed. As he is said to have whispered to ex-Nato Secretary General and Norwegian Finance Minister Stoltenberg.

While finance minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Trump called him. He told him he wants the Nobel Peace Prize. It was not the first time that Trump had raised the Nobel peace prize nomination to Stoltenberg." (Cartoon: Sajith Kumar)… pic.twitter.com/C77BBKStDM — JV3MJD (@JV3MJD) August 15, 2025

The question that is now keeping the world on tenterhooks: How will Trump and his government react?

The whole world is shitting their pants waiting to see how Trump will react to the Nobel Peace Prize news... and see what he will do now that he doesn't have to act peaceful pic.twitter.com/As2fpvd8AN — Devchart 👨🏻‍💻 (@devchart) October 10, 2025

The word that first comes to many people's minds begins with Z and ends with a double L.

VENEZUELA ACTIVIST MARIA CORINA MACHADO WON NOBEL PEACE PRIZE#Trump #Truthbomb incoming 🤣🤣



He's going to be steaming. Norway's getting 5000% tariffs pic.twitter.com/6YM8PZFqTH — ForexFlow (@forexflowlive) October 10, 2025

More threatening would be what Devchart suggests in the postscript. Things could get uncomfortable, and not just in Oslo.

Nachdem er bei Friedensnobelpreis leer ausging: Trump lässt Oslo bombardieren https://t.co/u3Nvaoo5Xx — Der Postillon 📯 (@Der_Postillon) October 10, 2025

In the hubbub following the non-award, the fact that Trump triumphed elsewhere on the same day with the maximum score was somewhat overlooked. Although he may have misinterpreted something there too.

"... never seen a perfekt score."

So Trump didn’t deliver one either!

The Nobel Prize Committee has established an alternative prize for Trump... pic.twitter.com/KKkAeZPI0m — Der-sich-am-Kopp-kratzt🤔📯🎗 (@Ludwig64747662) October 10, 2025

But at least this false report was uncovered. After the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is before the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.