"5000 percent tariff for Norway" How the internet laughs at Trump not winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Stefan Michel

10.10.2025

He would give it to himself. The Nobel Prize committee sees it differently.
Screenshot Alex Jewell / X

For once, the Trump trolls are laughing. The Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Machado. The jokers of the web spread a lot of schadenfreude, but also ask the important question: What now?

11.10.2025, 10:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Machado.
  • Trump would have given the prize to himself, as he has constantly emphasized in recent weeks.
  • For once, the Trump trolls are laughing.
Trump would have more than deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump thinks so.

But his voters are apparently not so sure.

The Nobel Committee was apparently of the same opinion.

That's not entirely true, of course, but the bottom line is true. The prize does not go to Trump.

Yet he did everything he could to win it.

Even more ruthless methods are said to have been discussed. As he is said to have whispered to ex-Nato Secretary General and Norwegian Finance Minister Stoltenberg.

The question that is now keeping the world on tenterhooks: How will Trump and his government react?

The word that first comes to many people's minds begins with Z and ends with a double L.

More threatening would be what Devchart suggests in the postscript. Things could get uncomfortable, and not just in Oslo.

In the hubbub following the non-award, the fact that Trump triumphed elsewhere on the same day with the maximum score was somewhat overlooked. Although he may have misinterpreted something there too.

But at least this false report was uncovered. After the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is before the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.