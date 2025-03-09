The Kremlin is jubilant about Trump's Ukraine policy - and hopes for an end to US sanctions. Archivbild: AP

Russia's tone towards the USA has completely changed. The Kremlin and state media are delighted that US President Trump is adopting Moscow's propaganda one-to-one. But what does this mean for the war?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian politicians and the press are rubbing their eyes in disbelief at the political turnaround in the USA.

Above all, the American turnaround with regard to the Ukraine's defensive struggle is causing plenty of praise in the Kremlin.

Now Moscow wants more - but mistrust of Trump remains high. Show more

Russia's state television has found its new superstar in US President Donald Trump. For years, the Kremlin-controlled media indulged in anti-American agitation, with commentators dreaming of turning Washington into radioactive ashes, also with a view to US aid for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression. Now Dmitry Kiselyov, one of the country's most important opinion-makers, is delighted that Trump has not only given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a thrashing in front of the cameras in the White House, but has also taken up Kremlin positions.

Kiselyov is already raving about the "great troika" with Russia, China and the USA for a new world order. Europe has been written off. The Americans are the Russians' new best friends - at least for the time being. Trump's about-turn when he emphasizes that he trusts Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin has also changed the tone in Moscow.

Expert: Russia prepared for any development

Moscow sees itself on an equal footing with Washington and asserts that, like Trump, it is also striving for an end to the war. For weeks, there has been talk of Trump meeting Putin soon - possibly in Saudi Arabia. But there is no date in sight. "This will be a long haggle, with Moscow preparing for any outcome - from limited agreements to a complete cessation of dialog and even escalation," says Russian political scientist Tatyana Stanovaya.

Following the suspension of US aid, Russian troops have once again intensified their advance, which had already been conspicuous for months. Putin is taking advantage of this to conquer even more Ukrainian territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington. The Ukrainians are suffering the heaviest Russian air strikes in a long time with many dead and injured, which experts also attribute to the new US course under Trump.

Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia

Following Trump's recent pleas to Zelenskyi on Russian state television that he should finally face peace negotiations, the Americans will begin talks with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia this Tuesday. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said in advance that the aim was to establish a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire.

Zelenskyi's chief negotiator Andriy Yermak is seeking a ceasefire in the air and at sea as well as a halt to attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure - as initial steps. Selensky also emphasizes that concrete proposals are now on the table. The end result must be a just and lasting peace - including security guarantees for Ukraine.

Russia remains obstructive despite everything

The Ukrainian demands continue to meet with resistance in Moscow. Kiev wants to gain time so that the front does not collapse, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Ukraine wants to use a ceasefire to strengthen its military capabilities with the help of its Western allies and to regroup troops and then take revenge. The end result would be a new spiral of violence. "This is absolutely unacceptable," says Zakharova.

Moscow also criticizes the fact that the EU is not contributing to the resolution of the conflict, but instead wants to continue the war by supplying weapons and arming itself. In past debates, Ukraine has also repeatedly pointed out that the Russians could also gather new forces in the event of a ceasefire of any kind.

Russian newspaper sees scope for negotiations

The moderate Russian daily "Nezavisimaya Gazeta" points out that although Putin is prepared to compromise, he is also insisting on many positions that are hardly acceptable to Kiev. For example, Moscow will never allow Ukraine to join Nato or give up the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine, the paper notes.

However, editor-in-chief Konstantin Remchukov believes it is possible that Moscow will refrain from completely conquering the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which have only been partially occupied to date, in view of the heavy fighting. The parts occupied there could then be merged into one entity under the name Novorossiya. "Changing the constitution is not a problem," he wrote, referring to the salon debates in Moscow.

Remchukov notes that despite the current euphoria surrounding the US course, Russians are well aware that all agreements with Trump are only of a "tactical and temporary nature" because the majority of Europeans and half of Americans are convinced that the time of the US president will be over in four years. Moscow also understands that Trump's main aim is to drive a wedge between his neighbors Russia and China. Distrust of Trump remains high.

Russia seeks removal of sanctions

One of the most important issues for the Russians in the negotiations on the Ukraine conflict is the removal of at least some of the 16,000 sanctions imposed by the West. Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the sanctions have released forces in many areas and made Russia stronger. Nevertheless, he admits that they are slowing down economic development.

Talks have long been underway between the Russian business association and the American Chamber of Commerce Amcham about resuming economic relations. The head of Amcham in Moscow, Robert Agee, told the business newspaper "RBK" that the sanctions that would be most detrimental to US companies themselves should be lifted. In addition to the resumption of air traffic, Agee wants Russian banks to be reconnected to the Swift financial communication system.

According to Moscow, US companies have lost more than 300 billion US dollars since they left the Russian market after the start of the war. In the meantime, Russia's economy is attracting the Americans. Putin offered Trump access to raw materials such as rare earths.

High-profile talks between the US and Russia sparked rumors of renewed business ties. But don't be fooled: Russia remains non-investable. Legal risks, asset seizures, and Kremlin-controlled special accounts make new investments a trap waiting to happen 🧵https://t.co/53wtOMdoGz — Alexandra Prokopenko (@amenka) March 7, 2025

However, economic expert Alexandra Prokopenko does not expect a major new start for US companies in Russia. Putin will continue to see the USA and the West as his main adversaries, she wrote in an analysis by the US think tank Carnegie. "The Russian leader's vindictiveness, his fixation on thoughts that the West has repeatedly deceived him, and the lack of any restraint at home will sooner or later drive the Kremlin to the next escalation."