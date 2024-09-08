Second anniversary of her death: Royals remember Queen Elizabeth II - Gallery The funeral procession with the coffin of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II led along The Mall. Image: dpa King Charles III is the successor to Queen Elizabeth II. Here he stands with Queen Camilla. Image: dpa Shaped the British monarchy: Elizabeth II. Image: dpa Second anniversary of her death: Royals remember Queen Elizabeth II - Gallery The funeral procession with the coffin of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II led along The Mall. Image: dpa King Charles III is the successor to Queen Elizabeth II. Here he stands with Queen Camilla. Image: dpa Shaped the British monarchy: Elizabeth II. Image: dpa

Two years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the British royal family has remembered her. The royal family posted a picture of the former monarch in a pink costume on social media. She died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 at the Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Since then, her son King Charles III has been at the head of the British monarchy.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022. pic.twitter.com/u7XK6T8MMG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2024

The 75-year-old visited a church near Balmoral to commemorate the occasion. He appeared there together with his wife Queen Camilla. Charles wanted to pause there for a moment, according to the British news agency PA.

Second year of Charles' reign difficult

The second year of Charles' reign has been characterized by setbacks. The monarch is being treated for an undisclosed cancer, and his daughter-in-law Princess Kate has also made a cancer diagnosis public. However, Charles is now back in public life.

In the fall, the 75-year-old is also due to travel to Australia and Samoa; it will be the first major trip abroad since his diagnosis became known. Charles' health is a top priority, but is developing in a "very positive direction", the British news agency PA quoted an unnamed royal source as saying.

"Times" report: Kate plans further appearances

According to the "Sunday Times" newspaper, Princess Kate is also planning further appearances. The 42-year-old underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year and announced a cancer diagnosis in March. In the summer, she appeared again for the first time at official events - the Trooping the Color parade and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

According to the report, Kate could take part in a commemoration for the war dead in November. Remembrance Sunday is a key day in the royals' calendar. There are also plans for her carol service, which she usually records at Christmas. Kensington Palace did not comment on the report.

Memorial planned for the Queen in London

On the second anniversary of Elizabeth II's death, the British government announced new details about a planned memorial. It is to be placed in St. James's Park near London's Buckingham Palace. It is not yet clear what the monument will look like. The final design is to be finalized in 2026, the year in which Elizabeth would have turned 100 years old.

Today marks two years since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.



For the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the heart of this… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 8, 2024

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid tribute to the former monarch on X: during the 70 glorious years of her reign, she was at the center of the nation's life. Her long-time companion, groom Terry Pendry, also reminisced in a podcast and talked about the Queen's relationship with her beloved pony Emma and her sense of humor. "She liked a good joke."

