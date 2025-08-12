You could have saved around 38,000 francs if you had changed your health insurance in 2015. Picture: Keystone

Switching from the most expensive to the cheapest health insurance company would have saved almost CHF 38,000 in Lausanne over the last ten years. A comparison by Comparis shows where switching is particularly worthwhile - and how much is still possible today.

Even without a change of model or deductible, savings of several thousand francs would have been possible.

Higher deductibles further increase the savings potential.

Even today, switching is worthwhile: the difference between the most expensive and cheapest health insurer is several thousand francs per year, depending on the city.

Around seven percent of household expenditure in Switzerland is spent on health insurance premiums. On average, an adult pays 5,390 francs per year for basic insurance - but if you make smart comparisons, you could make huge savings. This is shown by a recent analysis by the online comparison service comparis.ch, which takes a close look at the largest Swiss cantonal capitals.

Anyone who switched from the most expensive to the cheapest health insurance provider in January 2015 - and has stuck with it ever since - could save enormous sums by the end of 2025. The frontrunner is Lausanne with CHF 37,889 (minus 48.6%). In Zurich it would be CHF 35,861 (minus 49.7 %), in Geneva CHF 32,664 (minus 43.5 %), in Basel-Stadt CHF 33,446 (minus 43.6 %) and in St. Gallen CHF 28,689 (minus 47.6 %).

Even smaller cities such as Bellinzona (minus 40.7%, CHF 27,718) and Lucerne (minus 43.6%, CHF 24,302) offer impressive savings. "That's amazing. After all, without switching from insurer to insurer every year and without the cheapest insurer actually remaining the cheapest over the entire period, you can save the equivalent of a small car. If you are insured with one of the most expensive insurers, you are simply paying too much", warns Comparis expert Felix Schneuwly.

Savings potential even without changing model or franchise

Even if you had just changed insurers in 2015 - without changing the model or deductible - you would have saved more than CHF 15,000 in some cases. In Lausanne, for example: CHF 15,517 (minus 19.9%) by switching from Visana to Assura (OKP, CHF 300 deductible).

Similar examples Zurich: CHF 13,769 (minus 19.1%) from Visana to Assura

Basel: CHF 10,429 (minus 13.6 %) from Helsana to Assura

Berne: CHF 4,298 (minus 6.3 %) from Helsana to Assura

Lucerne: CHF 3,594 (minus 6.4 %) from Sanitas to Assura

St. Gallen: CHF 6,522 (minus 10.8 %) from Helsana to Assura

Geneva: CHF 10,363 (minus 13.8 %) from Swica to Assura

General practitioner model: save up to CHF 14,000 here too Geneva: CHF 13,597 (minus 18.9%) from Philos to Assura

Zurich: CHF 7,295 (minus 12.3%) from Concordia to Assura

Berne: CHF 7,325 (minus 11.7%) from Concordia to Assura

Basel: CHF 7,375 (minus 11.1 %) from Helsana to Assura

St. Gallen: CHF 5,117 (minus 9.8 %) from Helsana to Assura

Lausanne: CHF 10,112 (minus 15.4 %) from Visana to Assura

With a CHF 2,500 deductible, the savings potential increases further: Zurich: CHF 10,106 (down 21.8%) from Sana 24 to Assura

Berne: CHF 4,071 (minus 9.3 %) from Helsana to Assura

Basel: CHF 8,283 (minus 16.1 %) from Helsana to Assura

Lucerne: CHF 4,233 (minus 11.9 %) from Sanitas to Assura

St. Gallen: CHF 5,485 (minus 14.8 %) from Helsana to Assura

Geneva: CHF 14,055 (minus 24.9 %) from Philos to Assura

Lausanne: CHF 18,777 (minus 32.0 %) from EGK to Assura

Still worthwhile today

If you switch this fall, you can also save a lot over the next ten years. Take Zurich, for example: the most expensive insurer is currently Visana (OKP, CHF 300 deductible) with a premium of CHF 7,658, while the cheapest is Sympany-Vivao (HMO, CHF 2,500 deductible) at CHF 4,176. The average premium is CHF 5,719 - in 2015 it was still CHF 4,105 (+39.3%).

Similar developments

Berne: Most expensive Philos (OKP, CHF 300 deductible) at CHF 7,766, cheapest Helsana (GP, CHF 2,500 deductible) at CHF 4,553. Average: CHF 5,951 (+36.4 %).

Basel: Most expensive Visana (OKP) at CHF 8,366, cheapest Sympany-Vivao (HMO) at CHF 4,790. Average: CHF 6,289 (+32.5 %).

Lucerne: KPT most expensive at CHF 6,378, Sympany-Vivao cheapest at CHF 3,349. Average: 4,782 francs (+42.1 %).

St. Gallen: Assura most expensive at CHF 6,487, Sympany-Vivao cheapest at CHF 3,623. Average: 4,867 francs (+43.3 %).

Geneva: Highest at Avenir with 8,676 francs, cheapest at Sympany-Vivao with 5,134 francs. Average: 6,742 francs (+41.8 %).

Lausanne: Philos most expensive at CHF 8,276, Swica cheapest at CHF 4,746. Average: 6,348 francs (+43.5 %).

Bellinzona: Swica at the top with CHF 8,771, KPT at the bottom with CHF 4,916. Average: 6,556 francs (+66.7 %).