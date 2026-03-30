Nine out of ten Swiss people want to keep cash. (archive image) sda

The debit card has long since overthrown cash - at least in terms of frequency of use. But anyone who thinks the Swiss are ready to give up coins and notes altogether is wrong.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Debit cards are the most widely used means of payment in Switzerland, but cash remains firmly anchored in everyday life and is still used regularly by the majority.

Younger people and high earners pay much less often in cash, while cash continues to dominate, especially at smaller retailers.

Only two percent of around 2,000 respondents are in favor of abolishing cash, and the desire to keep it has actually increased since 2022. Show more

Cashless payments remain the preferred option for most people in everyday life. Nevertheless, most people do not want to do without cash, according to the latest survey on payment methods conducted by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

"The debit card remains the most frequently used means of payment, followed by cash and payment apps," writes the SNB in its report published on Monday. "A large proportion of the population that carries cash has both debit cards and credit cards and uses payment apps," the report summarizes the survey results. These payment methods are used differently depending on the payment situation and purpose. "Despite the variety of cashless payment methods, cash is still used regularly."

It can be observed that high earners and younger people pay much less frequently in cash. In fact, according to the SNB, the choice of payment method varies greatly depending on "socio-demographic" characteristics. Cash is mainly used when people go shopping at smaller retailers.

Majority want to continue using cash

As the survey shows, the proportion of respondents who want to continue using cash has increased steadily since 2022. The 2 percent of respondents who were in favor of abolishing cash justified this by stating that they see no added value compared to cashless payment methods.

Meanwhile, people primarily use payment apps for payments in online stores and apps, for example. Bills, on the other hand, are paid via online banking. This also includes mobile banking apps.

According to the SNB, it has been conducting the survey on payment methods among private individuals in Switzerland every year since 2024. The shortening of the survey intervals must be taken into account when interpreting the results, as smaller changes are to be expected when the survey is conducted annually than when it is conducted at longer intervals. For the current survey, around 2,000 people were asked about their payment behavior by telephone or online questionnaire.