An unusual problem had to be solved before the start of the conclave for the papal election: There aren't enough rooms in the Vatican guest house.

However, Pope Francis has increased the number of cardinals to 135. In addition, there are four doctors and nurses who need to be accommodated.

The papal election in the Vatican is imminent, and with it the conclave, which is held in strict secrecy. The cardinals who are eligible to vote will be accommodated in the St. Martha guest house, where they will be isolated from the outside world.

But one problem has arisen, as "Focus" knows : there are more cardinals than available rooms. The late Pope Francis left behind an unexpected legacy: he appointed 135 cardinal electors, although the guest house only has 128 rooms.

The guest house of St. Martha in the Vatican. KEYSTONE

As one of the rooms - it belonged to Francis - is sealed, the number of available rooms remains at 127. With the accompaniment of doctors and nurses, a total of 139 people have to be accommodated. The solution: a neighboring house now serves as additional accommodation.

Strict rules

The choice of pope - as well as the question of who gets which room - is regulated by the document "Universi Dominici Gregis", which was written by Pope John Paul II. It stipulates that the cardinals may not have any contact with the outside world during the conclave.

All means of communication such as cell phones, televisions and the Internet are prohibited. A special Vatican department uses jammers to ensure that no information is leaked to the outside world.

The secrecy regulations are comprehensive. Even the employees of the guest house and the bus drivers who take the cardinals to the Sistine Chapel are not allowed to speak to them.

These strict measures are intended to ensure the integrity and independence of the papal election. The conclave begins today, Wednesday, and the world is eagerly awaiting the election of the new pope.

