The Aargau artist Jonas Deubelbeiss has artistically processed the disaster in Crans-Montana in an impressive live performance in which he created a painting. The proceeds will go to the victims.

Marjorie Kublun

It all began with graffiti - as a rebellious impulse. Jonas Deubelbeiss later realized that his art not only works in urban spaces, but also on canvas. His work always focuses on people and their emotions and thoughts.

Time and again, he addresses private and social crises and processes them artistically. This was also the case at the end of March, when blue News met him in his studio: on this day, he dedicated himself to the disaster in Crans-Montana in a 20-minute live performance in which he created a painting - which can be seen in the video above.

On January 1, 2026, 41 people lost their lives in Crans-Montana and 115 others were injured, many of them seriously.

Video from the resort