The "Wonder of the Seas" is the current flagship of the Royal Caribbean shipping company. Michel Verdure/Royal Caribbean/dpa-tmn

The coronavirus crisis brought the cruise industry to the brink of collapse. But Royal Caribbean, of all companies, took advantage of the slump to expand aggressively. The result: a share price increase of 1400 percent since the pandemic low - and a clear lead over the competition.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Royal Caribbean shares have gained around 1400 percent since the pandemic low.

The group has focused on expansion and the premium segment and is well ahead of the competition in terms of profitability.

Analysts still see share price potential for Carnival and Norwegian - Royal Caribbean, on the other hand, is considered to be highly valued. Show more

The shares of the major cruise companies have been experiencing a remarkable upswing for months. According to Cash.ch, the shares of Royal Caribbean stand out in particular: since the low point during the pandemic, they have gained around 1400% in value. By comparison, Carnival gained just under 120% in the same period and Norwegian Cruise Line a good 104%.

The key difference: while the industry struggled with massive losses, Royal Caribbean focused on a consistent expansion strategy and invested in the premium segment. With new concepts for on-board consumption and occupancy, the occupancy rate of the ships is now almost 110 percent - significantly higher than Carnival or Norwegian.

High valuation, high expectations

The net profit margins also show the gap: before the pandemic, all three groups were between 13 and 20 percent; Royal Caribbean now achieves 25 percent - more than twice as much as its competitors. For Carnival and Norwegian, analysts expect only around 12% for the coming year.

The success is also reflected in the valuation: Royal Caribbean is trading at a price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 19, while Carnival is at 13.7 and Norwegian at 9.4. For analysts, this means that expectations for Royal Caribbean are extremely high, which makes price corrections more likely.

Experts from Barclays see further growth for the industry as a whole in the coming year. New ships, higher capacities and decreasing uncertainties surrounding US customs policy could support the trend. Analysts see the most upside potential for Norwegian (+22 percent), while Carnival is only expected to rise by 3 percent.