To avoid finding parcels with fake products under the Christmas tree later on, it's worth heeding a few tips for online shopping. Bild: IMAGO/Manuel Geisser

The production of counterfeit branded goods has developed into an industry in China and Turkey with a turnover in the billions. Christmas time is also peak season for counterfeiters.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Product and brand counterfeiters are particularly active during the Advent season - especially in online stores.

In Switzerland, too, it is illegal to bring counterfeit brands and designs into or out of the customs territory.

Most counterfeit products in postal parcels or express shipments come from China.

Blue News has tips on how to shop safely online. Show more

The German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) warns of an accumulation of counterfeit branded goods when buying Christmas presents. According to the authority, the Advent season is the peak season for counterfeiters. In some online stores, seemingly cheap offers that turn out to be inferior counterfeits pile up at Christmas.

The Patent Office did not name any online stores. However, the EU Commission initiated proceedings against the Chinese portal Temu at the end of October, accusing the company of not doing enough to prevent the sale of counterfeits. There are also similar accusations against other Chinese online shopping channels.

In Switzerland, too, it is generally prohibited to bring counterfeit brands and designs into or out of the Swiss customs territory. This also applies to goods that are imported, exported or carried in tourist traffic for private purposes. Counterfeits can be confiscated and destroyed when crossing the border.

Most counterfeit products come from China

The customs authorities now confiscate most counterfeit products in postal parcels or express shipments. According to a report by the EU Commission and the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), two thirds of the seized counterfeit goods were manufactured in China - including Hong Kong.

Counterfeit or pirated video games, board games, packaging materials, toys, cigarettes, CDs and DVDs are confiscated particularly frequently. However, machines, tools, spare parts for cars and medicines are also counterfeited.

How to order safely online Be suspicious of extremely low prices and stay away from online retailers without a legal notice.

Especially with third-party providers, check exactly where the company is based and what the return and withdrawal conditions are.

For retailers based abroad, you should check the customs conditions. Products are often offered at low prices, but the shipping and customs fees are horrendous.

It is also worth taking a look at the Internet address, the so-called URL, of well-known suppliers. Fake stores that refer to a well-known brand appear on the Internet time and again.

Don't let yourself be put under pressure when shopping online, for example by notices such as 'only 1 item left in stock'. Show more

with material from dpa