The king is hidden in the Epiphany cake. Picture: Keystone

Every year, the search for the king in the cake begins. But how do you find it? blue News editors reveal their tricks.

Sven Ziegler

Epiphany is on January 6.

But how do you find the king in the cake?

The blue News editorial team has its own strategies and tells you how to put the crown on your head. Show more

The lust for power runs rampant on January 6: families, offices and friends fight for the reigns. As every year, hundreds of thousands of king cakes are sold. Everyone has just one goal: to find the little plastic figurine.

But how are you guaranteed to find the king? The blue News editorial team has its own strategies and tells you how to put the crown on your head.

Turn the cake

As a child, I was once taught that there was often a piece of king sticking out at the bottom or a puncture mark. Ever since I had success with this once, I swear by the method. Even though I was unsuccessful 35 times out of an estimated 36 attempts.

Marius Egger, Head of Distribution

The little spray fixes it

I always rely on a saying that was instilled in me as a child: "Mom said I should take you." And that's how I count out my bread rolls. Unfortunately, I haven't really had much success with it - the number of my victories in recent years has been limited - although I should be crowned royally with my origins.

Vanessa Büchel, Editor News and Entertainment - and Liechtenstein native

Searching for the puncture sites

I'm looking for the puncture site. The queen or king is pressed into the raw dough. If the baker fails to conceal the insertion point, it remains visible. My tip: A look at the cake base can help.

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Entertainment

Take the smallest roll

I stick to the old trick of going for the smallest bun: The one with the king inside should rise the least during baking. And I've done well with my strategy in recent years. In two out of three years, I was king.

Stefan Ryser, Head of Content

A question of intuition

To take the reigns, I rely entirely on my intuition. The crown should find its way to me, not the other way around. So I let my gaze wander over the rolls without letting myself be confused by their size or shape.

I let my gut instinct make the decision for me - and am then disappointed when, year after year, I still can't find a plastic king after the third bite.

Dominik Müller, Editor News

The bread roll must be laughing

I don't care about the wild theories about the best way to find the king. I rely on my luck and usually get it right. The bun has to smile at me, then it's the right one. And if it doesn't: just buy another cake and your chances of winning increase dramatically.

Samuel Walder, Editor News

Giving is better than receiving

As I reached for the king cake in the morning, the two ravens that live at the editorial office were crowing outside the window. I threw them the first roll through the window and grabbed the second, with which I promptly became king. Remember: it's better to give than to receive. Or in modern parlance: sharing is caring.

Philipp Dahm, Editor News

