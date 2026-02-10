  1. Residential Customers
Ice-floating conquers Moscow Float almost weightlessly in the icy water

Fabienne Berner

10.2.2026

In Moscow, a new winter trend is causing astonishment: ice-floating involves floating between ice floes in the river in special neoprene suits. What looks like a test of courage is supposed to be relaxing.

10.02.2026, 22:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A trend from northern Russia has conquered the Russian capital this winter.
  • Ice-floating involves floating through ice-cold river water in special dry suits.
  • This intense experience, which is said to have a relaxing effect, is also offered in Finland.
Temperatures well below zero, ice-cold river water and in the middle of it all, people floating relaxed between sheets of ice in the Moskva River: Ice-floating is the name of the trend that has also reached the Russian capital this winter.

Originally known from the far north, the experience is now being sold in Moscow as a new form of winter entertainment: less sport, more "reset for the nervous system". This is made possible by special dry suits that keep you warm, carry your body above the water and give the impression that you are floating.

blue News put it to the test. You can experience many adventures in Finland - two are particularly crazy

You can experience many adventures in Finland - two are particularly crazy

Organizer Andrey Semyonov speaks of "completely new emotions". Many people are surprised at how warm and light the body feels in the water. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, you can also go to the north of Finland. The activity is already established there as river floating.

