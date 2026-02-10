In Moscow, a new winter trend is causing astonishment: ice-floating involves floating between ice floes in the river in special neoprene suits. What looks like a test of courage is supposed to be relaxing.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A trend from northern Russia has conquered the Russian capital this winter.

Ice-floating involves floating through ice-cold river water in special dry suits.

This intense experience, which is said to have a relaxing effect, is also offered in Finland Show more

Temperatures well below zero, ice-cold river water and in the middle of it all, people floating relaxed between sheets of ice in the Moskva River: Ice-floating is the name of the trend that has also reached the Russian capital this winter.

Originally known from the far north, the experience is now being sold in Moscow as a new form of winter entertainment: less sport, more "reset for the nervous system". This is made possible by special dry suits that keep you warm, carry your body above the water and give the impression that you are floating.

Organizer Andrey Semyonov speaks of "completely new emotions". Many people are surprised at how warm and light the body feels in the water. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, you can also go to the north of Finland. The activity is already established there as river floating.

More from the department