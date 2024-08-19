Vacation time is the best time: here's how you can take a lot of time off with just a few vacation days in 2025. Bild: dpa

2025 is just around the corner. Everyone is coming back from the summer vacations and thinking about how to plan for the coming year. It works with these bridging days.

The vacation days are never really enough. You should start planning your vacations for 2025 now. Bridge days are a great way to extend your vacation time.

blue News shows you how to make the most of your vacation days to get the most out of your time in Switzerland.

January 2025

In 2025, the New Year's days are on good vacation days. If you use your vacation days correctly, you can really make the most of them.

January 1 is a public holiday throughout the country. So if you take Thursday, January 2, and Friday, January 3, off, you can look forward to 5 days off with just two vacation days.

New Year 1.1.2025: 1.1.2025 to 5.5.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Ticino, Thurgau, Uri, Vaud, Valais, Zug and Zurich

2 days vacation ----- 5 days off Show more

The situation is even better in the cantons of Aargau, Bern, Jura, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Vaud and Zurich. In these cantons, January 2 is also a day off. This means that only one vacation day is due for five days off, namely on January 3.

Berchtold Day 02.01.2025 1.1.2025 to 5.5.2025

Aargau, Bern, Jura, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Vaud and Zurich.

1 day vacation ----- 5 days off Show more

In the cantons of Graubünden, Schwyz, Ticino and Uri, there is even an extended weekend. Here, January 6 is a public holiday. If you take the 2nd and 3rd of January off, you can extend your vacation from the 1st to the 6th of January.

Epiphany 6.1.2025 1.1.2025 to 6.1.2025

Graubünden, Schwyz, Ticino and Uri

2 days vacation ----- 6 days off Show more

March 2025

St. Joseph is a public holiday in some cantons in March. And it falls on a Wednesday in 2025. So with 2 days' vacation on Thursday and Friday, 5 days could be taken off.

St. Joseph 19.3.2025 19.3.2025 - 23.3.2025

Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri, Valais and Zug

2 days vacation ----- 5 days off Show more

April 2025

Easter usually offers a good opportunity for vacations, as Friday and Monday are public holidays throughout the country. In 2025, there are two ways to have 9 days off with 4 vacation days. One option is with 4 days off from April 14 to 17, or from April 22 to 25.

Easter vacation 2025: Option 1 12.4.2025 - 21.4.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Uri, Vaud, Zug and Zurich

4 days vacation ----- 10 days off Show more

Easter vacations 2025: Variant 2 12.4.2025 - 21.4.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Fribourg, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Uri, Vaud, Zug and Zurich

4 days vacation ----- 10 days off Show more

May 2025

Labor Day and Ascension Day will be in May next year. Around these days, you can relax for 9 days with 4 vacation days.

Labor Day 1.5.2025 1.5.2025 - 4.5.2025

Aargau, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Fribourg, Jura, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Ticino, Thurgau, Zurich and Regional

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more

Ascension 29.5.2025 29.5.2025 - 1.6.2025

All cantons

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more

June 2025

Summer is approaching and you don't want the stress of summer travel. Then Whitsun and Corpus Christi in June offer good opportunities to have a few extra days off.

Whit Monday 9.6.2025 7.6.2025 - 15.6.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt, Bern, Geneva, Glarus, Graubünden, Jura, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Ticino, Thurgau, Uri, Vaud and Zurich

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

Corpus Christi 19.6.2025 19.6.2025 - 22.6.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Jura, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Zug and Neuchâtel

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more

August 2025

In August, there are two opportunities to have 9 days off with 4 days of vacation. One is the national holiday on August 1, simply take the four days off from the 28th to the 31st. Then there is Assumption Day on 15.8. Here you have to take vacation from 11 to 14 August.

Federal celebration 1.8.2025 26.7.2025 - 3.8.2025

All countries

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

Assumption 15.8.2025 9.8.2025 - 17.8.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri and Zug

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

September 2025

September 2025 beckons with many days off. Geneva's Day of Prayer offers four days off for just one day of vacation. At the Knabenschiessen in Zurich, four days of vacation are enough for 9 days off and in some cantons, four days off can be taken around Mauritius Day on 22 September.

Geneva Prayer Day 11.9.2025 11.9.2025 - 14.9.2025

Geneva

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more

Boys' shooting 15.9.2025 13.9.2025 - 21.9.2025

Zurich

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

Mauritius Day / Whit Monday 22.9.2025 20.9.2025 - 28.9.2025

Appenzell Innerrhoden, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Vaud, Solothurn and Regional

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

October 2025

Going on vacation in autumn is also very nice. One way for people in Lucerne to have 4 days off is through St. Leodegar, which is on a Thursday next year. Simply take the Friday off and enjoy the days.

St. Leodegar 2.10.2025 2.10.2025 - 5.10.2025

Lucerne

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more

December 2025

The snow beckons in December. Here are some opportunities to spend many days off in the snow with just a few vacation days around the Feast of the Assumption, Christmas and St. Stephen's Day.

Conception of the Virgin Mary 8.12.2025 6.12.2025 - 14.12.2025

Aargau, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Fribourg, Graubünden, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino, Uri, Valais and Zug

4 days vacation ----- 9 days off Show more

Christmas 25.12.2025 (without St. Stephen's Day) 25.12.2025 - 28.12.2025

All cantons

1 day vacation ----- 4 days off Show more