Thanks to AI, everyone can now be even more creative when it comes to greeting cards. We'll show you how to do it using the example of a personalized Christmas card.

Martin Abgottspon

The Christmas season is here. And with it comes the perfect opportunity to give friends and family a special treat. With a special card, for example. So no boring Christmas trees, wreaths and star collages. It can also be more personal. And it's really easy with AI. In the video above, trainer Marcel shows you how he himself becomes Santa Claus. You can also find the most important steps to your personal AI Christmas card as a text below.

Want to slip into your Santa costume quickly? No problem with KI. midjourney @Swisscom

Create a Midjourney account

To get started, you need an account with Midjourney, one of the leading AI image generators. Signing up is easy: visit midjourney.com, click on "Sign Up" and register with a Google account. Midjourney generates impressive images based on text descriptions. However, it also depends on the correct input, which brings us to the next step.

The right prompt

With a so-called prompt - a short, concise description - you create the basis for your card. An example of a festive prompt could look like this:

"Portrait, slim Santa on red armchair, middle-aged, golden disco in background --no glasses --ar 5:7"

The prompt in detail Style and focus: Clearly define what should be seen in the foreground and background.

"-no" commands: This allows you to avoid unwanted details such as glasses.

Aspect ratio: With "--ar 5:7" you define the format that is ideal for cards. Show more

Faceswap: the icing on the cake on your card

The next step is to use faceswapping for a special and personal effect. On the faceswapper.ai platform, you can now add your real face to your midjourney picture. Simply upload two pictures: a portrait of yourself and the Christmas picture you created. One click is all it takes for the AI to turn you into Santa or Santa's wife. Then simply download the photo, print it out if required and you have your very own personalized Christmas card.

Be careful when sharing sensitive images

The creative process is fun, but privacy should not be neglected. Avoid uploading sensitive or personal images - especially of children - to platforms. Always check the data protection guidelines of the services used. Experts generally advise against uploading children's pictures, as they cannot give their own consent.