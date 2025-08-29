Exercise and playing together unites generations: Physical activity is also an important protective factor against dementia. Monika Feldmeier/Nordbayerischer Musikbund/dpa

Can a game of chess or a game of "hurry up" slow down mental decline in old age? Studies show that board games promote the very things that can protect against dementia: complex thinking, social closeness and mental activity.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Studies show a 15 percent lower risk of dementia in older people who regularly play board games.

It is estimated that up to 45 percent of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed if risk factors such as diet, exercise, cognitive training or social isolation were addressed.

Consuming more vegetables, berries and nuts - less meat and sugar - promotes brain health. Show more

Chess, "Puerto Rico" or "hurry up and play" as a fountain of youth for the brain? What sounds like harmless recreational fun could prove to be medicine against forgetting.

New studies show: People who play regularly not only train their thinking skills, but also remain involved in social contacts, two decisive factors in the fight against dementia.

Combined with exercise, a healthy diet and mental activity, the result is a surprisingly simple recipe for a longer, more alert life.

Chess and co. most effective

An international research team found that regular gaming is associated with a significantly lower risk of dementia. Another study from France showed that people over 75 who often play board games are around 15 percent less likely to develop dementia.

The positive effects go even further. A meta-analysis of 15 studies showed that classics such as chess, Go or Mahjong have particularly strong effects.

They increase attention and concentration, reduce depressive symptoms and improve memory. Older people reported to the researchers that playing games made them feel more alive, socially closer and more meaningfully involved.

Social interaction makes all the difference

Neuroscientist Carla Sousa from Lusófona University in Lisbon explained to the Washington Post why this is the case: on the one hand, the so-called cognitive reserve, i.e. the brain's ability to compensate for ageing processes for longer, is crucial.

Secondly, social interaction makes all the difference, as loneliness is now considered one of the strongest risk factors for dementia. Another plus point: unlike digital games, board games are "directly social", which makes them particularly effective.

Game nights are therefore more than just entertainment. For older people, they can be a simple and inexpensive form of prevention. They strengthen the memory, keep mentally fit and at the same time create social closeness. The global board game boom fits in with the medical recommendations - the market is estimated to grow to over 23 billion dollars by 2029.

Prescription for the brain

Board games are an important building block, but research shows that prevention goes even further. This is demonstrated by the largest clinical study on dementia prevention to date, the American Pointer study with over 2100 participants. It came to a clear conclusion in 2025: combining a healthy diet, exercise, mental training and social engagement can measurably improve brain performance in old age.

The study participants who benefited the most were those who followed a strictly structured program: exercise four times a week, memory training twice a week and the MIND diet, which focuses on lots of vegetables, berries and nuts and greatly reduces meat and sugar.

Even the second test group, which only received general recommendations and implemented changes independently, made progress. This shows that even small steps, such as more exercise or a more conscious diet, can have a measurable effect.

Multiple protection for old age

The greatest effect against dementia is achieved in combination: "If you address several lifestyle factors at the same time, the effect is stronger," explains Kristine Yaffe from the University of California, one of the leading dementia researchers, to the Washington Post.

It is estimated that up to 45 percent of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or at least delayed if diet, exercise, mental challenge and social isolation were addressed simultaneously. Experts refer to this as "multiple protection", which acts like a barrier against dementia.

Or as the Italian neurologist Federico Pozzi puts it: "At a young age, board games promote learning. In old age, they provide structure, enjoyment and meaning."

More videos on the topic