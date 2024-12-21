An alarming study shows that every second child is inadequately secured in the car. Together with the TCS, blue News shows you how to wear a seat belt correctly and explains why you need to take off your jacket.

Adrian Kammer

As the child grows, the seat needs to be adjusted or changed.

The seat belt is often used incorrectly or not tightened well enough.

Even when it is cold, the jacket should be taken off before the seat belt is fastened. Show more

According to the TCS, the risk of fatal or serious injury in an unsecured child is three times higher than if the child is correctly strapped in. And as a study by the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BfU) from 2023 shows, every second child in Switzerland is inadequately or not at all secured in a car.

The seat and its size must be chosen correctly. The seat belt must be used correctly. And the jacket should be removed before the seat belt is fastened. In our video, a TCS expert explains exactly how this works.

