The Christmas markets are open again. The dense crowds are also perfect for pickpockets. Here's how you can protect yourself and what to do if your wallet is stolen.

Christmas markets have reopened in many places. Mulled wine stands and food stalls are attracting large numbers of people again. This also marks the start of a festival for pickpockets. In the crowds, it can only take a few seconds for a wallet, credit card or car keys to be stolen. You can protect yourself with these tips:

What tricks do thieves use?

Pickpockets often work as a duo or in small groups and, according to the police, operate according to the motto: distract, jostle, hand over the loot. With the jostling trick, the victim is pushed or pinned in a crowd. The person in front bends down or stops abruptly. While the victim is distracted, an accomplice reaches into their pocket.

In the stain trick, the victim is stained with ketchup or a drink and robbed while trying to clean up. Or strangers ask for change. When opening the wallet, the victim is distracted by the perpetrator - who throws his coins into the wallet but at the same time pulls out banknotes.

When should caution be exercised?

The information trick works all year round, but more so in the run-up to Christmas. Strangers ask the victim for directions and hold up a city map or talk to people at crowded train stations. While the victim is distracted, accomplices loot their handbag, shoulder bag or luggage.

What does the police advise for safety?

Christmas market visitors should generally only have the bare minimum of cash or payment cards with them. The PIN should never be written down in the wallet and certainly not on the payment card. Experts also recommend carrying money, papers and smartphones separately in different closed inside pockets. A neck pouch, money belt or a wallet chained to the belt are advisable. Handbags should always be closed and carried with the clasp facing towards the body.

What to do in the event of theft?

You should report the crime to the police. To protect yourself against withdrawals in the event of theft, all cash cards should be blocked immediately. You should then keep a careful eye on your account movements in the weeks that follow and have any unlawful direct debits reversed.

