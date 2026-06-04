WhatsApp is integrating a function that will make chats even more secure. Gemini @blueNews

WhatsApp is developing a function that automatically recognizes suspicious messages. However, until this comes, you yourself will remain the most important protective wall. And probably afterwards too.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp is developing "Scam Alert", a function that flags suspicious messages from unknown numbers as possible scams directly in the chat.

The function is still a dream of the future. It is in the program code of the Android beta, cannot be used by anyone and has no release date.

You need to protect yourself now, because the most dangerous Swiss scam at the moment comes from hacked contacts from your own list. Show more

In future, a new function called "Scam Alert" will warn you directly in the chat if a message looks like a scam. It was discovered by industry service WABetaInfo in a test version of WhatsApp for Android. If you receive a suspicious message from an unknown number, the app displays a message saying "This could be a scam". You then decide whether to block and report the contact or trust the chat.

How the function is supposed to work

The clever thing is that WhatsApp does not read your messages. The analysis takes place entirely on your smartphone, no text is sent to Meta's servers. This means that end-to-end encryption remains intact. WhatsApp already uses the same trick when it converts voice messages to text locally.

The app will not intervene. It does not automatically block anyone and does not delete any messages, but only provides a notification. WhatsApp is also planning a local log that records when a warning was triggered. This is also only saved on your device.

The catch you should know about

Before you go looking for it in the settings, there's nothing to find. "Scam Alert" is still in the middle of development and cannot even be tried out by beta testers at the moment. So far, the function only appears in the program code of the Android version. WhatsApp has not announced a release date. And activation of the service will be voluntary. It remains switched off by default.

However, it is also important to know that "Scam Alert" only checks messages from unknown numbers. However, the most dangerous scam that the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) is currently warning about comes from contacts you know. In the so-called voting trick, a friend apparently writes to you and asks you to vote for their child in a competition - but their account has long since been hijacked. The new function would probably not even look at such messages.