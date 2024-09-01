Many islands in the Maldives offer the service comforts of luxury hotels combined with private beach access. IMAGO/Cavan Images

Numerous owners rent out their private islands to vacationers, including some celebrities. And it doesn't even have to be expensive.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rental islands are available in various luxury categories and "solitude gradations".

They can often accommodate several people.

Renting an entire island for your vacation often doesn't cost as much as you might think. Show more

Bad news from the vacation regions is piling up: dwindling beaches in Spain, algae plague on the Adriatic, faeces alarm on Tenerife, lack of drinking water in Sardinia. And almost everywhere: locals annoyed by tourists.

Yet many people just want to enjoy the sun, sand and blue sea on their vacation. But where else can you do that? Well, on a desert island, for example. Priceless? Not necessarily.

There are countless islands on rental portals, including those with prominent owners. Airbnb alone lists around 2000 islands on its worldwide platform that can be rented for a limited time.

Different luxury categories

There are managed vacation islands that offer the service comfort of luxury hotels with private beach access. Many islands in the Maldives fall into this category. You don't have to worry about anything, but you are usually not completely alone. And: the all-round carefree package has its price. 5000 euros per night and person is not uncommon, writes theHandelsblatt- depending on the exclusivity and season.

Popular celebrity spot: Necker Island, the Caribbean outpost of Virgin media mogul Sir Richard Branson. The villa can accommodate up to 28 people - for the unbeatable price of 1700 francs per night. IMAGO/Newscom World

Other rental islands are maintained by a local manager - often a family or team. Vacation guests are usually picked up from the airport, but otherwise they are generally on their own. This means more personal responsibility but not necessarily less luxury. Most offers on Airbnb work according to this principle.

An island with a house can be rented for as little as 400 francs per day, island broker Farhad Vladi told Handelsblatt. A large proportion are offered on Airbnb at prices between 500 and 1500 francs. However, many of these islands can also accommodate eight to twelve guests.

Islands with a Robinson Crusoe feeling

And then there are the islands for "professionals", says Vladi. Here, vacationers have to take care of everything themselves, including arrival and departure. A boat license is therefore a prerequisite for getting to the island and being self-sufficient. The estate agent only recommends such islands to people who already have island experience.

Bungalow on Laucala Island. The property on the Fiji Islands, which has been converted into a luxury resort, belongs to the family of the late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. For rent from 5000 francs depending on the season. imago images/UIG

Unlike a conventional vacation home, island renters should take a close look at the surroundings in advance. "Especially when it comes to self-catering," says Vladi. However, there is no need to take out special insurance. However, international health insurance that also covers repatriation to your home country is recommended.

As many islands are located in nature reserves, it is also not a bad idea to familiarize yourself with the local laws. Depending on the country, there is a risk of heavy fines if, for example, a fire is lit away from designated areas.