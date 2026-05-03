Petrol station at the A2 highway service station Erstfeld: If you want to leave the oil dealers on the left (or right), you can save fuel with your driving style. KEYSTONE

Since the start of the Iran war, fuel prices in Switzerland have risen sharply, with an average increase of over 20 centimes for petrol and over 40 centimes for diesel. With a few simple measures, however, consumption can be reduced by up to 20 percent.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to TCS, Mr. and Mrs. Swiss consume an average of 1120 liters of fuel per year. 20 percent could be saved, which corresponds to 420 francs, if you follow these 6 tips.

Drive with foresight and keep your distance.

Switch off the engine and drive smoothly.

Use energy recovery.

Find the cheapest fuel.

The three-five rule.

Tire pressure, accessories and air conditioning. Show more

In Switzerland, the average car driver covers 15,000 kilometers per year. With a fuel consumption of around 7.5 liters per 100 kilometers, this corresponds to around 1120 liters per year.

By adapting certain habits, however, this consumption can be significantly reduced and thus also cut costs. Fuel consumption depends not only on the vehicle, but also - and above all - on driving style.

By applying the principles of EcoDrive, fuel savings of up to 20 percent can be achieved. With an annual consumption of 1120 liters, this corresponds to potential savings of around 420 francs per year*.

Drive with foresight and keep your distance

The recommended behaviors include: anticipating traffic, avoiding abrupt acceleration and braking, maintaining sufficient distance to drive at a steady pace and using cruise control when conditions permit.

It is also recommended to use the vehicle's momentum, especially when approaching junctions or traffic lights. These techniques can be practiced in EcoDrive courses, which are offered throughout Switzerland by the TCS or on ecodrive.ch.

Switch off the engine and drive smoothly

For vehicles with a combustion engine, it is also recommended to use the start-stop system or to switch off the engine when stopping for more than five seconds.

A steady driving style with moderate acceleration and early upshifts (approx. 2000 rpm for petrol, 1500 for diesel) also helps to reduce fuel consumption. It is recommended that you drive in top gear and in "Eco" rather than "Sport" mode wherever possible.

Use energy recovery

With electric and hybrid vehicles, the optimization of energy recovery and the targeted use of freewheel mode are crucial. The seat and steering wheel heating should preferably be used on short journeys. If possible, hybrid vehicles should be operated in electric mode.

Finding the cheapest fuel

In addition to driving style, the choice of filling station can also make a difference. However, it is not always easy to identify the cheapest prices. The TCS fuel price radar, which is accessible free of charge online and via the TCS mobile app, makes it possible to compare the prices of around 4000 filling stations in Switzerland with just a few clicks. Thanks to a regularly updated interactive map, the cheapest petrol stations in the vicinity can be found quickly.

The three-five rule

But how can you determine whether a detour to a cheaper petrol station is actually worthwhile? A simple rule helps with the decision: "the three 5s". A detour can be worthwhile if it is no more than 5 kilometers (i.e. 10 kilometers there and back), the price difference is at least 5 centimes per liter and the quantity filled up is at least 50 liters. If these conditions are met, the detour is advantageous.

In general, however, the TCS recommends integrating refueling into already planned trips. If the tank empties slowly in a region with high prices, it can make sense to regularly fill up with smaller quantities and plan a full tank when you pass a cheaper filling station.

Tire pressure, accessories and air conditioning

Fuel consumption also depends on several vehicle-related factors. It is recommended to check the tire pressure regularly. Reducing the weight of the vehicle also helps to reduce consumption: Unused roof racks and accessories should be removed.

In addition, the air conditioning should only be used when necessary, especially from an outside temperature of around 18 °C. Finally, heated equipment such as seats and steering wheel also consume energy and should be used in moderation.

* Calculation based on the current average pump price for SP95 in Switzerland (1.90.-/liter)