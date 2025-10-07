A new analysis by Comparis shows savings of up to 40 percent on health insurance if you do it right. Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

It's that time again. Insured persons can now reduce their health insurance premiums. A new analysis shows that if you switch health insurers, lower your deductible or consider a change of model, you can save up to 40 percent.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Health insurance premiums will rise by 4.4 percent in 2026, but around 200,000 adults could save over 40 percent on their premium costs by switching providers, franchises or models.

Even with a low or maximum deductible, savings of 20 to 32 percent are possible, especially by switching to the cheapest insurers in your own region.

Despite the same scope of benefits in basic insurance, the quality of service varies, which is why billing modalities and customer satisfaction should be checked before switching. Show more

After the premium shocks in 2024 and 2025, health insurance premiums will rise much less sharply by 4.4 percent in 2026. Nevertheless, an analysis by the online comparison service comparis.ch shows considerable savings potential for customers if they make a change.

Around 0.2 million adult policyholders could reduce their premium burden by a whopping 40 percent or more next year. This is shown by an analysis of the premiums approved by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The savings potential can be realized by switching to one of the five cheapest health insurance companies in your own premium region and / or increasing the deductible and / or changing the model of your own health insurance company.

"With an average premium burden per year and person of a good CHF 5,500, 40 percent means a saving of CHF 2,200," explains Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly.

Up to 32 percent lower premiums possible

However, people with health problems and foreseeably high treatment costs next year will hardly want to increase their deductible. But even more than 43,000 adults with the minimum deductible of CHF 300 could realize potential savings of 20 to 30 percent in 2026 by switching insurers (to one of the five cheapest insurers) and/or models. This would be around 206,000 insured persons if they switched to the cheapest offer.

Savings of 26 percent are possible with a maximum deductible

Even those who already have a maximum deductible of CHF 2,500 can still make savings. For example, 723 insured persons with a maximum deductible could reduce their premium burden by 20 to 30 percent next year by switching to the same model (if they switched to one of the five cheapest insurers); and around 21,000 insured persons if they switched to the cheapest offer.

It's not just the price that counts

However, cheap does not always mean good in the sense of perfect service quality. The health insurance companies all offer the same benefits in basic insurance. However, the quality of service provided to customers differs. For example, many low-cost insurers in particular allow their policyholders to advance the bills for medical treatment ("tiers garant" principle).

"Anyone who is short of money and has high medical costs should therefore definitely find out about the billing modalities before switching insurers," Schneuwly recommends. Customer satisfaction ratings are a good guide for assessing the quality of a new health insurance provider.