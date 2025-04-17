How to turn the iPhone into a measuring device The pre-installed measuring tape app uses augmented reality (AR) to measure lengths, areas and even the height of people. Image: Apple Support On Pro models with a LiDAR scanner, guide lines automatically appear to make it easier to measure edges and heights. The ruler view is automatically activated for close-ups and enables precise readings. Image: Apple Support The spirit level function is available both in the tape measure app and directly in the camera app. In the camera app, an auxiliary line appears when taking a photo, which turns yellow when the iPhone is aligned exactly horizontally or vertically. Image: Apple Support With iOS 18.4, Apple introduced the Apple Intelligence functions, which are also available in Germany. These AI-supported functions enable Siri to understand and execute complex measurement queries, such as "How high is the ceiling in this room?" or "Is this shelf straight?" Image: Apple Support The Iphone app "Barometer" allows you to measure air pressure and altitude. Image: Screenshot App Store If you want to know how fast you are traveling, you need the "Speedometer" app. It shows the speed both in the car and when walking through the home. Image: Screenshot App Store How to turn the iPhone into a measuring device The pre-installed measuring tape app uses augmented reality (AR) to measure lengths, areas and even the height of people. Image: Apple Support On Pro models with a LiDAR scanner, guide lines automatically appear to make it easier to measure edges and heights. The ruler view is automatically activated for close-ups and enables precise readings. Image: Apple Support The spirit level function is available both in the tape measure app and directly in the camera app. In the camera app, an auxiliary line appears when taking a photo, which turns yellow when the iPhone is aligned exactly horizontally or vertically. Image: Apple Support With iOS 18.4, Apple introduced the Apple Intelligence functions, which are also available in Germany. These AI-supported functions enable Siri to understand and execute complex measurement queries, such as "How high is the ceiling in this room?" or "Is this shelf straight?" Image: Apple Support The Iphone app "Barometer" allows you to measure air pressure and altitude. Image: Screenshot App Store If you want to know how fast you are traveling, you need the "Speedometer" app. It shows the speed both in the car and when walking through the home. Image: Screenshot App Store

You can use your iPhone to measure rooms and align shelves. We show you which measuring functions the Apple smartphone has.

Don't have a folding rule or spirit level to hand? The iPhone can help with the pre-installed measuring tape app. The free apps "My Altitude" and "Speedometer" can provide further measurements of altitude, air pressure and speed. Our gallery above shows how it all works.