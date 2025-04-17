  1. Residential Customers
Built-in sensors How to turn your iPhone into a measuring device

dj

18.4.2025

You can use your iPhone to measure rooms and align shelves. We show you which measuring functions the Apple smartphone has.

Don't have a folding rule or spirit level to hand? The iPhone can help with the pre-installed measuring tape app. The free apps "My Altitude" and "Speedometer" can provide further measurements of altitude, air pressure and speed. Our gallery above shows how it all works.

Back to home

