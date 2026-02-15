The same picture every winter: In Višegrad in eastern Bosnia, tons of waste accumulate in the Drina River after floods. Dredgers are supposed to prevent the worst - how efficient are the current solutions?

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every winter, floods in Višegrad in eastern Bosnia wash tons of illegally disposed waste into the Drina River.

The waste builds up on the banks and causes catastrophic consequences for the ecosystem. Show more

In Višegrad, in eastern Bosnia, several excavators are currently at work. They are dredging the Drina River free of alluvial waste.

This environmental disaster is repeated every winter: The flood washes up tons of illegally dumped waste, which piles up on the banks. This has catastrophic consequences for the environment.

Watch the video to find out where the waste comes from, what damage it causes and whether the solutions are successful.

