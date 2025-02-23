  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Political quiz How well do you know German politics?

Samuel Walder

23.2.2025

The German Chancellor will be elected on Sunday. (archive picture)
The German Chancellor will be elected on Sunday. (archive picture)
Soeren Stache/dpa

New elections in Germany: the Bundestag elections have been brought forward. But do you know how the German electoral system works? Test your knowledge in the quiz.

23.02.2025, 15:14

23.02.2025, 18:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Bundestag election will take place in Germany on February 23, 2025. A new Federal Chancellor will be elected.
  • This happened after the traffic light coalition failed.
  • How well do you know German politics? Test your knowledge in the Bundestag election quiz.
Show more

This new election became necessary after the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP broke up in November 2024.

But how are elections held? Are you familiar with German politics? Test your knowledge in the German politics quiz.

More about the federal election

Germany goes to the polls. What you need to know about the Bundestag election

Germany goes to the pollsWhat you need to know about the Bundestag election

Bundestag election 2025 in the live ticker. Latest projection is out +++ One change makes you sit up and take notice +++ AfD gains 20 percent

Bundestag election 2025 in the live tickerLatest projection is out +++ One change makes you sit up and take notice +++ AfD gains 20 percent

Bundestag election 2025. Overview of the results

Bundestag election 2025Overview of the results

More from the department

Trip to a ski hut. Accident with alcohol while tobogganing - German dies

Trip to a ski hutAccident with alcohol while tobogganing - German dies

Albligen BE. Motorcyclist dies in collision with car

Albligen BEMotorcyclist dies in collision with car

Road traffic. Automated driving on freeways theoretically possible from March

Road trafficAutomated driving on freeways theoretically possible from March