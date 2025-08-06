Do you understand these youth words? Test it now in the quiz Please choose a Q Element

What does "sybau" mean? If you don't know the answer to this question, your teenage years were probably a few years ago. This quiz shows how close you are to the zeitgeist of young language - or whether you need extra tuition.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The language of young people is constantly changing.

blue News taster trainee Linn (15) has collected expressions from her vocabulary.

Find out how well you know the language of the younger generation in the quiz above. Show more

Do you know what "aura" means? "Aura" is a word that many of my generation use. It describes someone who does something cool easily and effortlessly. Simply a strong charisma that immediately stands out.

Youthful words like this show how quickly language changes and how creative we are in the process. I've put together a quiz to test whether you can still keep up with the latest youth words.

Have fun with the puzzle.

