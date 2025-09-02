With the reduction in the reference interest rate, many tenants should soon be able to enjoy lower rents. (symbolic image) sda

The reference interest rate will fall to 1.25 percent on September 2 - the all-time low. If you take action now, you can save on your rent. You need to pay particular attention to this.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mortgage reference interest rate will fall to 1.25 percent on September 2, 2025, giving tenants the right to a rent reduction - but only upon application.

Landlords can partially offset reductions due to increased costs or low initial rents, which is why the reduction varies depending on the situation.

blue News provides you with the nine most important points on interest rate reductions. Show more

Tenants in Switzerland can prepare themselves for rent reductions. The mortgage reference interest rate has fallen from 1.50 percent to 1.25 percent, as announced by the Federal Housing Office (BWO) on Monday.

But what exactly does this mean and what do tenants need to bear in mind? Here are the nine most important points:

How has the reference interest rate changed?

As of September 2, the new reference interest rate is 1.25 percent, compared to 1.50 percent previously. It is therefore back at its all-time low after more than two years. The reference interest rate for residential rents last fell to 1.50 percent in March 2025, following two increases in the middle and end of 2023.

Reduction only on request

The rent is not adjusted automatically. As a tenant, you must actively apply to the landlord for a reduction - preferably in writing and by registered letter. A brief explanation and a request are usually sufficient.

Tenants can also apply for a rent reduction without a reduction in the reference interest rate. Tenants can request a reduction in rent if their apartment has defects that impair its use in accordance with the contract. A defect can be a faulty light bulb, a faulty washing machine or even a noisy building site next door.

Limits and counterarguments of the landlord

Landlords are allowed to offset certain costs, such as increased maintenance or ancillary costs. Even if your rent is already well below the usual local level, the landlord can refuse to reduce it.

What to do if the landlord does not respond?

The landlord or landlady may also reject the application. But then all is not lost.

If the tenant and landlord cannot reach an agreement, the tenant can initiate proceedings with an arbitration authority. In addition to a neutral president, the arbitration authority is made up of an equal number of tenant and landlord representatives. In such proceedings, the landlord must prove that the rent is in line with the permissible return or is in line with local or neighborhood standards. According to the HEV, there are strict requirements for this.

This is how much you can save

For every 0.25 percentage point reduction, the rent can be reduced by around 2.91 percent. Example: With a monthly rent of CHF 2,000, this corresponds to around CHF 58 less.

Who is not entitled to a reduction?

According to the Homeowners Association (HEV), tenants with "fixed-term tenancies or contracts with a minimum term of several years, in which the rent usually follows an index clause or is staggered, are not entitled to a reduction." In addition, the HEV writes, there is only a right to a reduction if the landlord achieves a "translated income". Specifically, from September 2, a net yield on the invested equity of no more than 3.25 percent is permitted. If the yield is lower than this, the landlord does not have to reduce the rent. For buildings that are less than ten years old, the gross yield can be a maximum of 4.75 percent. Furthermore, for old buildings over 30 years old, the "local or neighborhood customary rent" is decisive.

Is it always worth applying for a rent reduction?

A lower reference interest rate does not necessarily lead to a lower rent. For example, landlords are allowed to pass on 40 percent of the accumulated inflation as well as increases in maintenance and operating costs, which reduces the reduction. Under certain circumstances, this can even lead to a higher rent. The Tenants' Association therefore advises tenants to carefully check any request for a reduction, for example using online tools. However, the recent low level of inflation should result in a lower rent for the majority of tenants. This time, the rent reduction could even be "more extensive than before", writes Santosh Brivio from Migros Bank.

Are tenants of cooperative apartments also affected?

As a rule, cooperatives apply the cost rent, which has to take into account the actual mortgage interest rate and not the reference interest rate. In some cases, however, they still rely on it. A blanket passing on of inflation is not an issue for cooperatives because only actual cost increases, such as for maintenance, may be passed on in the case of the cost rent.

How is the reference interest rate calculated?

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) makes the calculation on behalf of the Federal Office for Housing (FHO). All banks whose domestic mortgage claims denominated in Swiss francs exceed the total amount of CHF 300 million are obliged to report the data on a quarterly basis. The reference interest rate is calculated from the average of all outstanding mortgages in these reports.