Artificial intelligence is causing American tech companies to cut thousands of jobs. Now HP is also cutting back.

The computer group HP wants to save up to 6,000 jobs by making greater use of artificial intelligence. The job cuts are to be completed in just under three years at the latest, the industry pioneer announced.

The measures will initially result in costs of around 650 million dollars. According to the most recent figures at the end of October last year, HP had around 58,000 employees. After that, however, the Group extended a previously announced reduction of around 7,000 jobs by a further 1,000 to 2,000 jobs. Current employee figures are not expected to be available again until soon.

According to HP, the new reduction of 4,000 to 6,000 jobs is part of a plan to increase productivity, innovation and customer satisfaction through the increased use of AI. Artificial intelligence has so far been used in American companies for software programming, among other things, and is also intended to improve data analysis.

In recent months, several jobs have been cut in the tech industry with reference to AI applications. In October, Amazon announced the reduction of around 14,000 administrative jobs, referring to changes in the organization in times of artificial intelligence.

In the last financial quarter, HP increased its turnover by a good three percent year-on-year to 55.3 billion dollars. Profit fell by nine percent to 2.5 billion dollars.