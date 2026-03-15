Huge demonstrations herald election campaign finale in Hungary - Gallery Huge numbers of people responded to opposition leader Peter Maygar's call for a "National March for System Change". Image: dpa A large crowd marched to the rally of incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Image: dpa Huge demonstrations herald election campaign finale in Hungary - Gallery Huge numbers of people responded to opposition leader Peter Maygar's call for a "National March for System Change". Image: dpa A large crowd marched to the rally of incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Image: dpa

The election on April 12 could decide whether Hungary remains a democracy. On the national holiday, which commemorates the country's first attempt at democracy, the blocs will face off in a test of strength.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four weeks before the parliamentary elections in Hungary, both the government camp and the opposition have held major demonstrations.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of supporters of right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban gathered in Budapest.

In the afternoon, tens of thousands of people then flocked to a rally by opposition leader Peter Magyar, whose party has been leading in the polls for months. Show more

Large rallies with huge crowds heralded the finale of the Hungarian election campaign. Opposition leader Peter Magyar called on well over 100,000 supporters in Budapest's Heroes' Square on Sunday afternoon to vote out the government of right-wing populist Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections on April 12, as a reporter from the German Press Agency observed. "Should others decide our fate or we ourselves (...), should we be subjects or citizens?" he said, alluding to Orban's authoritarian style of government.

The Orbán regime is terrified of the March 15 National March. They have ordered a military airspace closure over the entire downtown area of Budapest for the duration of the event. They want not only to prevent us from showing the unprecedented crowd with drones, but also to stop… pic.twitter.com/yhcfxIM994 — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) March 12, 2026

The election in four weeks' time is considered to be the most important since the democratic change in 1989/90. In the 16 years of his rule, Orban has undermined democracy in Hungary, brought the media and judiciary largely under his control and, according to critics, established a corrupt system of patronage. With veto threats, he has brought the European Union (EU) to the brink of being unable to act on issues such as aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. In most polls, Magyar's bourgeois Tisza party is currently well ahead of Magyar's Fidesz party.

Magyar: Freedom "betrayed for 30 pieces of silver"

Magyar called his record-breaking demonstration a "national march for system change". "Hungary is part of the European community, Hungary is part of NATO," he continued. Orban had "betrayed the freedom of Hungarians for 30 pieces of silver" in order to enrich himself "and his dynasty".

Peter Magyar erhebt schwere Vorwürfe gegen Viktor Orbán wegen Wahlmanipulation in Zusammenarbeit mit Putin.



Er veröffentlichte via Facebook, Agenten des russischen Militärgeheimdienstes sollen in Budapest eingetroffen sein.



Das Ziel:

Die Manipulation der anstehenden Wahlen… pic.twitter.com/2zn890QUb0 — Anna (@AnnaDeMilanese) March 8, 2026

He had called "Russian agents" into the country to help him sabotage the Hungarians' free expression of will. But he will not get away with it, because the voters will have the last word.

Orban: opponent is a "puppet" of the EU and Kiev

In front of up to 100,000 supporters on Kossuth Square in front of parliament, Orban again tried to portray his challenger as a puppet of "Brussels", i.e. the EU, and Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, without calling him by name. "We will not allow what we have built up over 16 years to be sold for 30 pieces of silver from Brussels." He described himself as the only politician in the country who, thanks to his experience and prudence, was able to "keep Hungary out of war" in uncertain times and protect it from other damage.

March 15th - Peace March Speech https://t.co/PXzIzFhFaj — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 15, 2026

The Fidesz party's election propaganda tirelessly claims that Magyar's election campaign was financed by forces in the EU and the Ukrainian state. There is no evidence of this. According to its own statements, the Tisza party is financed by the personal donations of tens of thousands of supporters.

Commemoration of the democratic revolution of 1848

The demonstrations of power by the two political camps took place on March 15, which is a national holiday in Hungary. It commemorates the Hungarian revolution of 1848/49, which was crushed by the Habsburg Empire. For the first time in the country's history, the leaders of this popular uprising had called for the foundations of a modern democracy and - until the suppression of the revolution - largely implemented them, such as a government accountable to parliament, equality of all citizens before the law and freedom of the press.