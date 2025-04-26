Pictures show smokeHuge explosion in Iranian port - more than 400 injured
dpa
26.4.2025 - 13:27
A huge explosion has occurred in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. At least 400 people were injured.
DPA
26.04.2025, 13:27
26.04.2025, 13:43
dpa
More than 400 people have been injured, some of them seriously, in a serious explosion in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. According to initial information, the force of the detonation also caused considerable damage to the port's infrastructure, reports the Tasnim news agency. Fatalities are also feared during the course of the day.
BREAKING: A massive mysterious explosion just rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port — the ground shook for miles.