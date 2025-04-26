  1. Residential Customers
Pictures show smoke Huge explosion in Iranian port - more than 400 injured

26.4.2025 - 13:27

Huge clouds of smoke over the port of Bandar Abbas.
A huge explosion has occurred in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. At least 400 people were injured.

26.04.2025, 13:43

More than 400 people have been injured, some of them seriously, in a serious explosion in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. According to initial information, the force of the detonation also caused considerable damage to the port's infrastructure, reports the Tasnim news agency. Fatalities are also feared during the course of the day.

"406 people were injured and hundreds were taken to hospitals in the surrounding area," reported state television on Saturday, citing local rescue workers.

It is currently completely unclear why the explosion occurred.

