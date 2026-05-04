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In the video Huge forest fire devastates an area the size of 315 football fields

Dominik Müller

4.5.2026

In Arizona, a forest fire has grown to an area of 225 hectares within a short space of time. The fire has been contained, but firefighting efforts are still ongoing. The cause is still unclear.

04.05.2026, 18:59

04.05.2026, 19:03

On Sunday, a forest fire broke out in Buckeye, in the US state of Arizona. According to local authorities, the fire started quickly and is estimated to have burned an area of over 225 hectares. That is the equivalent of around 315 football pitches.

Emergency crews on the ground and in the air then attempted to extinguish the fire. The authorities of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced on Monday that the fire was under control, but was still blazing in certain places. However, the spread to the west has been stopped.

Local media report that no evacuations have taken place and no people or homes have been injured.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and is currently under investigation. The video footage was taken on May 3 and was shared on social media.

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