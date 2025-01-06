  1. Residential Customers
Frozen waterfall becomes a danger Huge icicle falls on tourists

Fabienne Berner

6.1.2025

Despite warning signs, several tourists venture under a frozen waterfall to take photos. They are hit by masses of ice from a falling icicle and one person is injured.

06.01.2025, 19:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In China, a massive icicle plunges several dozen meters from a frozen waterfall.
  • Tourists standing below the waterfall are hit by the mass of ice.
  • One person is injured and has to be treated in hospital for a fractured pelvis.
Show more

On January 4, a massive icicle fell from a high cliff at the frozen Heishancha waterfall in the Chinese province of Shaanxi. The breaking off of the ice masses caused chaos among the tourists who were below the waterfall at the time of the incident. Video recordings show panicked screams and shouts of people fleeing.

According to the local authorities, one tourist was injured in the incident. She slipped as she tried to escape the falling ice. She suffered a fractured pelvis and is currently being treated in hospital.

According to staff at the local nature reserve, the ice on the waterfall had melted recently due to the warmer weather, causing the icicle to break off. Despite warning signs, some tourists ignored the safety guidelines and ventured directly under the waterfall to take photos at close range.

To prevent similar incidents, the authorities have cordoned off the area, put up warning signs and assigned staff to monitor the area.

